Everything Coming to Paramount+ in August 2021

August is just around the corner and Paramount+ is preparing to add quite a few new movies and TV shows to its lineup. The streaming service, formerly known as CBS All Access, promised a ton of additions over the course of the summer, starting with an enormous roster overhaul last month. Now, the trend looks to continue in August, with a bunch of popular movies and shows getting added to the lineup, as well as some brand new original titles.

Just like the SpongeBob movie earlier this year, Paw Patrol: The Movie will be released in theaters and on Paramount+ at the same time, so you can stream it on the service at no extra charge as soon as it arrives.

August will also see the Season 2 premiere of the popular animated series Star Trek: Lower Decks, as well as the return of Evil and the Rugrats reboot.

You can check out all of the upcoming Paramount+ additions below!