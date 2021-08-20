Everything Coming to Paramount+ in August 2021
August is just around the corner and Paramount+ is preparing to add quite a few new movies and TV shows to its lineup. The streaming service, formerly known as CBS All Access, promised a ton of additions over the course of the summer, starting with an enormous roster overhaul last month. Now, the trend looks to continue in August, with a bunch of popular movies and shows getting added to the lineup, as well as some brand new original titles.
Just like the SpongeBob movie earlier this year, Paw Patrol: The Movie will be released in theaters and on Paramount+ at the same time, so you can stream it on the service at no extra charge as soon as it arrives.
August will also see the Season 2 premiere of the popular animated series Star Trek: Lower Decks, as well as the return of Evil and the Rugrats reboot.
You can check out all of the upcoming Paramount+ additions below!
August 1
10 to Midnight
Addams Family Values
An Ideal Husband
As Good As It Gets
Bagdad Cafe
Blood Games
Blood On Satan's Claw
Christina's House
Escape From Alcatraz
EuroTrip
Face/Off
Ferris Bueller's Day Off
Fish Don't Blink
Fort Yuma
French Postcards
Garbo Talks
Ghost
Gunfight At The O.K. Corral
Heart of Midnight
Heartbreakers
Henry V
Hondo
I Know What You Did Last Summer
I Love You, Don't Touch Me!
King Arthur
Last Holiday
Mad Max
Major League
Miami Blues
Naked Gun 33 1/3: The Final Insult
Planes, Trains and Automobiles
Plaza Suite
Roadhouse 66
Rudy
Runaway Bride
Shane
Some Kind Of Wonderful
Special Effects
Spellbinder
The Beast Within
The Golden Child
The Hawaiians
The Hunter
The Killing Streets
The Legend Of Bagger Vance
The Naked Gun 2 & 1/2: The Smell of Fear
The Naked Gun From The Files Of Police Squad!
The Party
The Sons of Katie Elder
Thelma & Louise
Transformers: Dark Of The Moon
August 4
Acapulco Shore (Seasons 1-7)
Blaze and the Monster Machines (Seasons 3-4)
Geordie Shore (Season 1-9)
Legendary Dudas (Season 1)
SpongeBob SquarePants (Season 12, Episode 1)
State of Our Union: Vice President Kamala Harris
August 11
Drunk History UK (Season 1-3)
Geordie Shore (Seasons 15-21)
The HALO Effect (Season 1)
Nicky Deuce (Season 1)
PAW Patrol (Season 6)
Retired At 35 (Seasons 1-2)
Shimmer and Shine (Season 4)
Trevor Noah Presents Josh Johnson: # (Hashtag)
Welcome to the Wayne (Seasons 1-2)
August 18
100 Things to Do Before High School (Season 1)
Abby Hatcher (Season 1)
Disasters at Sea (Season 3)
Lip Sync Battle (Seasons 1-5)
Making Tracks on Mars
Phred On Your Head (Season 1)
Rainbow Rangers (Season 1)
August 25
All That (2019) (Season 1)
Let's Just Play: Go Healthy Challenge (Season 1)
Love & Hip Hop (Season 9)
Parot (Season 1)
Rainbow Butterfly Unicorn Kitty (Season 1)
Ryan's Mystery Playdate (Season 2)
Tak and the Power of Juju (Season 1)
The Challenge (Season 32)
Workaholics (Seasons 1-7)
Weekly Releases
Every Sunday: New episodes of 60 Minutes+
Every Thursday: New episodes of iCarly, RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars, RuPaul’s Drag Race Untucked!, The Good Fight and Why Women Kill
Live Sports
8/1: Major League Rugby Championship
8/1: CrossFit Games competition
8/1, 8/8, 8/15, 8/22, 8/29: Professional Bull Riding competition
8/1, 8/6, 8/13: Combate Global MMA action
8/7, 8/14, 8/21, 8/28: BIG3 Basketball competition
8/7, 8/8, 8/14, 8/15, 8/21, 8/22: PGA TOUR Weekend Coverage
8/11: UEFA Super Cup
8/13: Start of Coppa Italia season
8/18, 8/21: The Women’s Cup
8/20: Premiere of Bring Your Own Brigade
8/21: Start of Italy’s Serie A season
8/28: Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series
8/29: International Swimming League competition
8/29: NFL Preseason - Miami Dolphins vs. Cincinnati Bengals
Throughout August: NWSL regular season competition
Throughout August: Brazil's Campeonato Brasileirão Série A competition
Throughout August: Argentina’s Liga Profesional de Fútbol competition
Throughout August: UEFA Champions League, UEFA Europa League and UEFA Europa Conference League Qualifying Rounds