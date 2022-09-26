Everything Coming to Paramount+ in October 2022

October is just around the corner and Paramount+ is going to be spending the month adding a ton of new movies and TV shows to its already robust lineup. The streaming service recently released the full list of titles making their way to its lineup throughout the month of October, and there is quite a lot for subscribers to look forward to. That said, the first few days of the month are undoubtedly the biggest for new arrivals.

October 1st and October 3rd are both set to be huge days for additions on Paramount+. The first day of the new month will see the arrival of movies like I Know What You Did Last Summer, V for Vendetta, Annihilation, and Jennifer's Body. Then, on October 3rd, some of Paramount's most beloved franchises are returning.

The first three Scream films will make their way back to Paramount+ on October 3rd, bringing the whole franchise together again. Also returning that day are the four films in the Indiana Jones film series.

You can check out the full lineup or Paramount+ October additions below!