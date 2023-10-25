Everything Coming to Paramount+ in November 2023
Good Burger 2 and Lawmen: Bass Reeves highlight Paramount's new streaming arrivals.
With just a week left until the calendar changes to November, Paramount+ is looking ahead and letting subscribers know what's in store for the next few weeks. On Wednesday, Paramount+ unveiled the complete lineup of movies and TV shows set to be added to the streamer's roster over the course of November, and there's quite a lot for subscribers to look forward to.
November will see the expansion of the Yellowstone universe with a new series from Taylor Sheridan and David Oyelowo. Lawmen: Bass Reeves takes place in the old west and follows the story of one of the era's most legendary lawmen. The series is set to make its premiere on November 5th.
If comedy is more your speed, Paramount+ is finally bringing the long-awaited sequel to Good Burger to life next month. Good Burger 2, which sees Kenan Thompson and Kel Mitchell reprise their roles from the original movie, debuts on November 22nd.
You can check out the full list of Paramount+ November additions below!
November 1st
A Boy Named Charlie Brown
A Very Brady Sequel
Above the Rim
Aeon Flux
Alfie (2004)
Along Came a Spider
American Gun
Ashby
Bad Santa
Bad Santa 2
Black Hawk Down
Bloodsport
Blue Hawaii
Blue Velvet
Boomerang
Bounce
Bridget Jones: The Edge of Reason
Bridget Jones's Baby
Cadillac Man
Catch Me If You Can
Chicago
Christmas Eve
City of God
Cold Mountain
Cool World
Detective Story
Dreamgirls
Easy Come, Easy Go
Enemy at the Gates
Everyone Says I Love You
Ferris Bueller's Day Off
Footloose (2011)
Forces of Nature
Four Brothers
Fun in Acapulco
Funny Face
G.I. Blues
Girls! Girls! Girls!
Gladiator
Grumpy Old Men
Happy Christmas
Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back
Keeping Up with the Steins
King Creole
Kinky Boots (2005)
Kiss the Girls
Like a Boss (2020)
Long Shot
Love, Rosie
Menace II Society
Mistletoe Ranch
Moonlight and Valentino
My Fair Lady
Mystic Pizza
No Strings Attached
Paradise, Hawaiian Style
Peanuts: Bon Voyage Charlie Brown (And Don't Come Back!!)
Rabbit-Proof Fence
Race for Your Life, Charlie Brown
Rat Race
Remember Pearl Harbor
Reservoir Dogs
Roman Holiday
Rosie the Riveter
Roustabout
Rules of Engagement
Runaway Bride
Sabrina (1954)
Sahara
Sands of Iwo Jima
Santa Stole Our Dog!
Saving Christmas
Saving Private Ryan
Scooby-Doo (2002)
Scream 4
Scrooge (1970)
Shutter Island
Small Time Crooks
Snake Eyes
Snoopy, Come Home
Staying Alive
Stop-Loss
Sunset Boulevard
Superstar
The Actors
The Babysitter
The Bad News Bears (1976)
The Big Short
The Boy in the Striped Pajamas
The Collective
The Color Purple
The Counselor
The Crying Game
The English Patient
The Godfather (Remastered)
The Godfather Coda: The Death of Michael Corleone (Remastered)
The Godfather Part II (Remastered)
The Heartbreak Kid
The Kite Runner
The Lincoln Lawyer
The Out-of-Towners (1999)
The Out-of-Towners (1970)
The Perks Of Being A Wallflower
The Romantics
The Stepford Wives (2004)
The Switch
The Terminal
The Town
The Traveler
The Truman Show
The Uninvited
The War of the Worlds (1953)
The Wiz
The Woman in Red
The Wood
Uncommon Valor
Unfaithful
Up In The Air
Virtuosity
Wall Street
What Men Want
What Women Want
When Harry Met Sally
Wolves of War
Kung Fu Panda: Legends of Awesomeness (Season 2)
RuPaul's Drag Race Holi-Slay Spectacular
Ink Master (Season 15) premiere
November 5th
Lawmen: Bass Reeves premiereprevnext
November 14th
The Accused
NCIS: Sydney (Season 1)
PAW Patrol (Season 8)
Pay Or Die
JFK: What the Doctors Saw premiere
November 15th
Dead Shot
The Crusades
Basketball Wives (Season 10)
The Loud House Thanksgiving Special
The Exhibit: Finding the Next Great Artist (Season 1)
November 21st
A Song Film by Kishi Bashi : Omoiyari
Alive in Bronze
Birthing a Nation: The Resistance of Mary Gaffney
Last Song from Kabul: The Day The Music Stopped
Tattoo on My Brain
The ABCs of Book Banning by Grace Lin
November 22nd
Drag Race Mexico (Season 1)
The Last Cowboy (Season 3)
Good Burger 2 premiere
November 28th
Earth Mama
The Billion Dollar Goal (Season 1)