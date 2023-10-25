Everything Coming to Paramount+ in November 2023

With just a week left until the calendar changes to November, Paramount+ is looking ahead and letting subscribers know what's in store for the next few weeks. On Wednesday, Paramount+ unveiled the complete lineup of movies and TV shows set to be added to the streamer's roster over the course of November, and there's quite a lot for subscribers to look forward to.

November will see the expansion of the Yellowstone universe with a new series from Taylor Sheridan and David Oyelowo. Lawmen: Bass Reeves takes place in the old west and follows the story of one of the era's most legendary lawmen. The series is set to make its premiere on November 5th.

If comedy is more your speed, Paramount+ is finally bringing the long-awaited sequel to Good Burger to life next month. Good Burger 2, which sees Kenan Thompson and Kel Mitchell reprise their roles from the original movie, debuts on November 22nd.

You can check out the full list of Paramount+ November additions below!