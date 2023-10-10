Lawmen: Bass Reeves Trailer Showcases Gritty Western Series From Yellowstone Creator

Paramount+ has unveiled the trailer for Lawmen: Bass Reeves, an all-new original anthology series from Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan. The gritty Western series follows Bass Reeves – played by executive producer and Emmy Award nominee David Oyelowo – who was the first Black U.S. Marshall west of the Mississippi. Lawmen is set up as an anthology, with future iterations featuring other iconic lawmen and outlaws throughout history. Sheridan has kept Paramount+ flowing with original content, including Mayor of Kingstown starring Jeremy Renner, Tulsa King starring Sylvester Stallone, Special Ops: Lioness starring Zoe Saldana and Nicole Kidman, and Yellowstone spinoffs 1883 and 1923.

What is Lawmen: Bass Reeves about?

The description of Lawmen: Bass Reeves reads, "Revealing the untold story of the most legendary lawman in the Old West, LAWMEN: BASS REEVES follows the journey of Reeves (Oyelowo) and his rise from enslavement to law enforcement as the first Black U.S. Marshal west of the Mississippi. Despite arresting over 3,000 outlaws during the course of his career, the weight of the badge was heavy, and he wrestled with its moral and spiritual cost to his beloved family. LAWMEN: BASS REEVES is an all-new, standalone anthology series and future iterations will follow other iconic lawmen and outlaws who have impacted history."

The cast includes David Oyelowo, Lauren E. Banks, Demi Singleton, Forrest Goodluck, Emmy Award winner Barry Pepper, Honorary Oscar recipient Donald Sutherland, Emmy Award nominee Dennis Quaid, Shea Whigham and Garrett Hedlund as guest stars, and, in recurring roles, Joaquina Kalukango, Lonnie Chavis, Grantham Coleman, Tosin Morohunfola, Dale Dickey, Rob Morgan, Ryan O'Nan, Margot Bingham, Mo Brings Plenty, Justin Hurtt-Dunkley and Bill Dawes.