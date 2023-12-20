Everything Coming to Paramount+ in January 2024

The new year is just a couple of weeks away and streaming services like Paramount+ are already revealing their plans for early 2024. This week, the streaming service unveiled a list of movies and TV shows set to arrive in the month of January. Throughout the entire month, subscribers will have new additions to look forward to.

There are a ton of movies hitting Paramount+ on New Year's Day, giving subscribers a lot to look forward to heading into 2024. Movies arriving on January 1st include The Godfather trilogy, the first three Scream films, Spy Kids, The Crow, Face/Off, and many more.

January will also see even more episodes of the original Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles animated series hit Paramount+. There are a couple of seasons available on the service right now, but Season 3 will be added on January 24th.

You can check out the full list of January Paramount+ additions below!