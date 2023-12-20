Everything Coming to Paramount+ in January 2024
Quite a few movies and TV shows are coming to Paramount+ next month.
The new year is just a couple of weeks away and streaming services like Paramount+ are already revealing their plans for early 2024. This week, the streaming service unveiled a list of movies and TV shows set to arrive in the month of January. Throughout the entire month, subscribers will have new additions to look forward to.
There are a ton of movies hitting Paramount+ on New Year's Day, giving subscribers a lot to look forward to heading into 2024. Movies arriving on January 1st include The Godfather trilogy, the first three Scream films, Spy Kids, The Crow, Face/Off, and many more.
January will also see even more episodes of the original Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles animated series hit Paramount+. There are a couple of seasons available on the service right now, but Season 3 will be added on January 24th.
You can check out the full list of January Paramount+ additions below!
January 1st
Changemakers
54
5 Card Stud
A Promise
A Single Man
A.C.O.D.
Abandon
Adore
Adventureland
Aeon Flux
Alex Cross
Almost Famous
American Beauty
Amistad
An Inconvenient Sequel: Truth to Power
An Inconvenient Truth
Another 48 Hrs.
Approaching The Unknown
Atlantic City
Baby It's You
Bad Lieutenant
Basic Instinct
Basic Instinct Director's Cut
Bebe's Kids
Becoming Jane
Big Jake
Black Beauty
Black Sheep
Boomerang
Changing Lanes
Chasing Amy
Chocolat
Cinema Paradiso
Coach Carter
Cop Land
Days of Heaven
Death On the Nile
Deception
Dora and the Lost City of Gold
Event Horizon
Face/Off
Failure to Launch
Falling in Love
Flags of Our Fathers
Flight Of The Intruder
G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra
Get Rich or Die Tryin'
Gone Baby Gone
Good Mourning
Halloween H20: 20 Years Later
Halloween VI: The Curse Of Michael Myers
Halloween VIII: Resurrection
Hateship Loveship
Headhunters
Hellraiser III: Hell On Earth
Hellraiser IV: Bloodline
Hellraiser V: Inferno
Hellraiser VI: Hellseeker
Hellraiser VII: Deader
Hellraiser VIII: Hellworld
High Noon
Hope Springs
In Too Deep
Indiscreet
Jack Reacher: Never Go Back
Jackass 2.5
Jackass 3.5
Jackass Presents: Bad Grandpa .5 Unrated
Jane Eyre
Just Another Girl on the I.R.T.
Last Vegas
Little Women
Losing Isaiah
Mansfield Park
Miller's Crossing
Monster Trucks
My Left Foot
Narc
Norbit
Nostalgia
Only Lovers Left Alive
Paid in Full
Pretty In Pink
Private Parts
Reindeer Games
Scream
Scream 2
Scream 3
Searching For Bobby Fischer
Shall We Dance?
Snow Day
Some Kind of Wonderful
Spy Kids
Spy Kids 2: The Island of Lost Dreams
Spy Kids*
Support the Girls
Surviving Christmas
Suspect Zero
Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street
Switchback
Team America: World Police
Terms of Endearment
The Adventures of Tintin
The African Queen
The Bigfoot Trap
The Chumscrubber
The Core
The Crow
The Curious Case of Benjamin Button
The Diving Bell and the Butterfly
The Drop
The Elephant Man
The First Wives Club
The Forgiven
The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo
The Godfather (Remastered)
The Godfather Coda: The Death of Michael Corleone (Remastered)
The Godfather Part II (Remastered)
The High and the Mighty
The Island
The Last Airbender
The Peacemaker
The People vs. Larry Flynt
The Portrait of a Lady
The Queens of Comedy
The Score
The Stepfather
The Thing Called Love
The Time Machine
The Untouchables
The Woman in Black
The Yards
Things To Do In Denver When You're Dead
Total Recall
Tropic Thunder
True Grit
Voyagers
Warrior Strong
What Lies Beneath
When Worlds Collide
Young Sherlock Holmes
January 2nd
America Decides (Season 2024)
CBS News Mornings (Season 2024)
CBS News Prime Time with John Dickerson (Season 2024)
January 10th
Help! I'm in a Secret Relationship (Seasons 1-2)
The Loud House (Season 6)
The Really Loud House (Season 1)
January 31st
Air Disasters (Seasons 1-7)
Combat Ships (Seasons 1,3,4)
Strawberry Shortcake: Berry in the Big City (Seasons 1-3)