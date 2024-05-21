Everything Coming to Hulu in June 2024
Shoresy Season 3 headlines Hulu's June additions.
The month of June is fast approaching and Hulu is making sure to get its subscribers prepared for what the new month will bring. This week. Hulu released the full lineup of movies and TV shows set to make their way to the streamer's library over the course of the upcoming month, and there's a lot for fans to sort through.
The first day of the month will see the highest number of new additions hit Hulu's streaming roster. Among the new arrivals will be both Anchorman movies, The Batman, Death on the Nile, The Croods, Independence Day, and seven films in the Saw franchise.
As far as brand new titles are concerned, subscribers will want to mark June 21st on their calendars. That day will see the addition of the third season of Shoresy, the popular Letterkenny spinoff, as well as the 2024 film Marmalade.
You can check out the complete list of Hulu's June additions below!
June 1st
Ace of Cakes: Complete Season 9
Alaskan Bush People: Complete Seasons 5-7
The Amazing Race: Complete Seasons 18-21
Bahamas Life: Complete Season 4
Boruto: Naruto Next Generations (DUBBED)
Caribbean Life: Complete Season 14
Chopped: Complete Seasons 51 and 54
Hawaii Life: Complete Season 1
House Hunters International: Complete Season 139
House Hunters: Complete Season 171
Island Life: Complete Season 17
Maine Cabin Masters: Complete Season 7
Survivor: Compelete Seasons 9-10, 26-27
Welcome to Plathville: Complete Seasons 2-3
About Last Night (1986)
Annapolis
Aquamarine
Anchorman: The Legend Of Ron Burgundy
Anchorman 2: The Legend Continues
The Batman
Betsy's Wedding
Blades Of Glory
Blue City
Borat: Cultural Learnings Of America For Make Benefit Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan
The Boss
Boys Don't Cry
Brown Sugar
Click
Coyote Ugly
The Croods
The Day After Tomorrow
Death on the Nile (2022)
The Duke
Eight Millimeter
Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw
Ferris Bueller's Day Off
Fight Club
Freddy Got Fingered
Fresh Horses
The Girl Next Door
Hide and Seek
Hitchcock
Independence Day
It Follows
Jazz Fest: A New Orleans Story
Joker
Kill Your Darlings
Life of Pi
Little Black Book
Lord of War
Mirrors
The Missing
Money Monster
The New Guy
Office Space
Over The Hedge
Prayers for Bobby
Saw
Saw 2
Saw 3
Saw 4
Saw 5
Saw 6
Saw: The Final Chapter
Skyscraper
Silent Hill
Slums Of Beverly Hills
Split
St. Elmo's Fire
Taps
Van Helsing
Volcano
The Vow
Weird Science
Wild Tales
Working Girl
June 3rd
World Eats: Bread: Complete Season 1
Bullet Train
Cameron Esposito: Marriage Material
Eddie Izzard: Dress to Kill
Eddie Izzard: Wunderbar
Gina Yashere: Skinny Bitch
Jinkx Monsoon: Red Head Redemption
Monét X Change: Fist of Glory
Peppermint: So-Sigh-Ety Effects
Todd Glass: Talks About Stuff
June 4th
FX's Clipped: Two-Episode Series Premiere
Erased: WWII Heroes of Color: Complete Docuseries
Name That Tune: Season 4 Premiere
The Real Red Tails: Special Premiere
June 5th
An Audience With Kylie: Special
June 6th
Jungle Bunch: Operation Meltdown
Perfect Days
June 7th
Becoming Karl Lagerfeld: Complete Limited Series (SUBBED & DUBBED)
Queenie: Complete Season 1
Beautiful Wedding
Step Up
Step Up 2 The Streets
Step Up 3D
What Comes Around
June 8th
Love Island U.K.: Season 11 Premiere
Protecting Paradise: The Story of Niue
Candis Cayne's Secret Garden: Complete Season 1
OUT 100: 2021, 2022, 2023 Specials
June 9th
2024 LA Pride Parade: Livestream
June 10th
Restaurant Startup: Complete Series
Rich Kids of Beverly Hills: Complete Series
WAGS: Complete Series
WAGS Atlanta: Complete Series
WAGS Miami: Complete Series
Origin
June 11th
Wreck: Complete Season 2
June 12th
GO! GO! Loser Ranger!: Series Premiere (DUBBED)
iHeart Radio & P&G "Can't Cancel Pride" Special: Livestream
From Tomorrow: Complete Season 1
June 13th
BRATS: Documentary Premiere
Pirates: Truth Behind Legends
Rose's War
To Kill a Stepfather
Trapped in the Farmhouse
June 14th
Blood Free: Complete Season 1 (DUBBED)
Chewing Gum: Complete Series
Jeff Dunham: Unhinged In Hollywood
Joel McHale: Live from Pyongyang
Lavell Crawford: Home for the Holidays
Lavell Crawford: New LookSame Funny (Extended Edition)
Margaret Cho – PsyCHO
Mike Birbiglia: What I Should Have Said Was Nothing
Mike Birbiglia: My Girlfriend's Boyfriend
Thee Lavell Crawford
Tom Segura: Completely Normal
Whitney Cummings: Money Shot
June 15th
I Kissed a Boy: Complete Season 1
In the Fade
June 17th
Cult Massacre: One Day in Jonestown: Complete Limited Series
Mission: Yozakura Family: Series Premiere (DUBBED)
June 18th
Clotilda: The Return Home
June 19th
Cesar Millan: Better Human, Better Dog: Complete Season 4
To Catch a Smuggler: Complete Season 7
Wicked Tuna: Complete Season 13
June 20th
Perfect Wife: The Mysterious Disappearance of Sherri Papini: Complete Documentary Series
June 21st
Shoresy: Complete Season 3
Marmalade
June 22nd
Prey (2024)
June 24th
Breakin' On The One: Documentary Film Premiere
The Invitation (2022)
June 25th
Diane von Furstenberg: Woman in Charge: Documentary Premiere
June 26th
Kokdu: Season of Deity Season 1 (DUBBED)
A Love Song
Summering
June 27th
FX's The Bear: Complete Season 3
Amelia's Children
June 28th
The Family Stallone: Complete Season 1
Eric D'Alessandro: I Don't Understand
Joe Zimmerman: Cult Classic
John Crist: What Are We Doing?
Josh Pugh: Live From Birmingham Town Hall
Red Right Hand
Somewhere Quiet
June 30th
Pride Across America: Livestream
Zappa
