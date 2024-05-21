Everything Coming to Hulu in June 2024

The month of June is fast approaching and Hulu is making sure to get its subscribers prepared for what the new month will bring. This week. Hulu released the full lineup of movies and TV shows set to make their way to the streamer's library over the course of the upcoming month, and there's a lot for fans to sort through.

The first day of the month will see the highest number of new additions hit Hulu's streaming roster. Among the new arrivals will be both Anchorman movies, The Batman, Death on the Nile, The Croods, Independence Day, and seven films in the Saw franchise.

As far as brand new titles are concerned, subscribers will want to mark June 21st on their calendars. That day will see the addition of the third season of Shoresy, the popular Letterkenny spinoff, as well as the 2024 film Marmalade.

You can check out the complete list of Hulu's June additions below!