One of the Best Horror Franchises of the 2010s Is Easier to Watch Than Ever

When you think about the horror genre in the 2000s and 2010s, the Paranormal Activity franchise is probably one of the first things that will come to mind. The low-budget found footage movies aren’t necessarily for everybody, and the franchise certainly wore out its welcome for many, but the innovation on display in those early films changed the trajectory of horror. Who doesn’t remember those insane audience reaction trailers for the first Paranormal Activity, creating a morbid curiosity that caused us all to buy tickets?

Paranormal Activity was a landmark horror franchise throughout the 2010s, and now the best years of the series are available to stream for free. This month, Pluto TV has added a total of five Paranormal Activity films, allowing horror fans to revisit them all without requiring a streaming subscription.

The original Paranormal Activity was added to Pluto’s free lineup this month, along with Paranormal Activity 2, Paranormal Activity 3, Paranormal Activity 4, and Paranormal Activity: The Marked Ones.

If you’re new to the series and don’t want to fully commit, or don’t think you’ll like sitting through five of them, just watch the first and third movies. The original Paranormal Activity holds up well and Paranormal Activity 3 is by far the strongest of the bunch.

More Horror Coming to Pluto TV

Pluto TV added more than 300 movies at the start of April, all of which are free to watch with ads. You can check out the full list of those titles here, but we’ve picked out all of the horror and horror-adjacent titles from the list to include below.

