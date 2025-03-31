Evil Dead Fans Get a Free Streaming Surprise

It’s a good time to be a fan of the Evil Dead. While the franchise continues forward with new iterations like Evil Dead Rise, the story of Bruce Campell’s Ash continues to be the most beloved aspect of the saga for just about every horror fan. His journey took him to hell and back over the course of three movies, but it could be argued the character’s tale got even more compelling decades after Army of Darkness was released, when Campbell returned for the acclaimed Starz series Ash vs Evil Dead.

The hilarious horror-comedy shows Ash at his finest, teaming up with new cohorts and continuing his fight against the forces of the underworld. Since the show originally aired on a pay-TV-turned-subscription service like Starz, it hasn’t always been the most accessible. Over the weekend, however, Ash vs Evil Dead became easier to watch than ever before — and it’s completely free.

All three seasons of the series were just added to the Pluto TV streaming lineup, making them available for everyone to watch for no cost at all. The only real “catch” to the situation is that you have to watch a few ads while working your way through the series, but that’s nothing compared to an entire monthly subscription fee.

What’s even better is that Ash vs Evil Dead is going to be joined on Pluto TV by even more entries in the franchise in the coming month. Sam Raimi’s The Evil Dead and Evil Dead II are both coming to Pluto in April, putting most of the franchise under one (totally free) roof.

More Horror Coming to Pluto TV

Pluto TV is adding more than 300 movies in April, all of which will be free to watch with ads. You can check out the full list of those titles here, but we’ve picked out all of the horror and horror-adjacent titles from the list to include below.

30 Days Of Night (2007)

30 Days Of Night: Dark Days

The Addams Family

Addams Family Values

Are You In The House Alone?

Area 51

Black Christmas (2006)

Bram Stoker’s Dracula

The Cabin In The Woods

Children Of The Corn 666: Isaac’s Return

Children Of The Corn II: The Final Sacrifice

Children Of The Corn III: Urban Harvest

Children Of The Corn V: Fields Of Terror

Children Of The Corn: Revelation

Children Of The Corn: The Gathering

Crawl

The Crazies (2010)

The Crow

The Crow: City Of Angels

The Crow: Wicked Prayer

Cult Of The Damned

Deliver Us From Evil

Disturbia

Evil Dead II

The Evil Dead (1983)

Fright Night (1985)

Gretel & Hansel

The Grudge 2 (2006)

Hannibal

Hannibal Rising

The Haunting

Hellraiser: Judgment (2018)

The Host

I, Frankenstein

Jeepers Creepers

Jeepers Creepers 2

Jinn

Killer Klowns From Outer Space

Legion

Let Me In (2010)

Mary Shelley’s Frankenstein

The Monster Squad

Moon

My Bloody Valentine (2009)

Oculus

Only Lovers Left Alive

Paranormal Activity

Paranormal Activity 2

Paranormal Activity 3

Paranormal Activity 4

Paranormal Activity: The Marked Ones

Pet Sematary II

Piranha 3-D

Piranha 3dd

Planet Of The Vampires

Prowl

Quarantine

The Rage: Carrie 2

The Ring

The Ring Two

Rings

Scream And Scream Again

The Silence Of The Lambs

Silent Hill

Skinwalkers

Sorority Row

Student Bodies

Sunday, Bloody Sunday

Tales From The Darkside: The Movie

Urban Legend

Urban Legends: Bloody Mary

Urban Legends: The Final Cut

Vacancy (2007)

Vampire Academy

Vampire In Brooklyn

Vivarium

The Voices (2014)

Wolf

The Woman In Black

The Woman In The Window

The Woods (2006)