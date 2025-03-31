Evil Dead Fans Get a Free Streaming Surprise

It’s a good time to be a fan of the Evil Dead. While the franchise continues forward with new iterations like Evil Dead Rise, the story of Bruce Campell’s Ash continues to be the most beloved aspect of the saga for just about every horror fan. His journey took him to hell and back over the course of three movies, but it could be argued the character’s tale got even more compelling decades after Army of Darkness was released, when Campbell returned for the acclaimed Starz series Ash vs Evil Dead.
The hilarious horror-comedy shows Ash at his finest, teaming up with new cohorts and continuing his fight against the forces of the underworld. Since the show originally aired on a pay-TV-turned-subscription service like Starz, it hasn’t always been the most accessible. Over the weekend, however, Ash vs Evil Dead became easier to watch than ever before — and it’s completely free.
All three seasons of the series were just added to the Pluto TV streaming lineup, making them available for everyone to watch for no cost at all. The only real “catch” to the situation is that you have to watch a few ads while working your way through the series, but that’s nothing compared to an entire monthly subscription fee.
What’s even better is that Ash vs Evil Dead is going to be joined on Pluto TV by even more entries in the franchise in the coming month. Sam Raimi’s The Evil Dead and Evil Dead II are both coming to Pluto in April, putting most of the franchise under one (totally free) roof.
More Horror Coming to Pluto TV
Pluto TV is adding more than 300 movies in April, all of which will be free to watch with ads. You can check out the full list of those titles here, but we’ve picked out all of the horror and horror-adjacent titles from the list to include below.
30 Days Of Night (2007)
30 Days Of Night: Dark Days
The Addams Family
Addams Family Values
Are You In The House Alone?
Area 51
Black Christmas (2006)
Bram Stoker’s Dracula
The Cabin In The Woods
Children Of The Corn 666: Isaac’s Return
Children Of The Corn II: The Final Sacrifice
Children Of The Corn III: Urban Harvest
Children Of The Corn V: Fields Of Terror
Children Of The Corn: Revelation
Children Of The Corn: The Gathering
Crawl
The Crazies (2010)
The Crow
The Crow: City Of Angels
The Crow: Wicked Prayer
Cult Of The Damned
Deliver Us From Evil
Disturbia
Evil Dead II
The Evil Dead (1983)
Fright Night (1985)
Gretel & Hansel
The Grudge 2 (2006)
Hannibal
Hannibal Rising
The Haunting
Hellraiser: Judgment (2018)
The Host
I, Frankenstein
Jeepers Creepers
Jeepers Creepers 2
Jinn
Killer Klowns From Outer Space
Legion
Let Me In (2010)
Mary Shelley’s Frankenstein
The Monster Squad
Moon
My Bloody Valentine (2009)
Oculus
Only Lovers Left Alive
Paranormal Activity
Paranormal Activity 2
Paranormal Activity 3
Paranormal Activity 4
Paranormal Activity: The Marked Ones
Pet Sematary II
Piranha 3-D
Piranha 3dd
Planet Of The Vampires
Prowl
Quarantine
The Rage: Carrie 2
The Ring
The Ring Two
Rings
Scream And Scream Again
The Silence Of The Lambs
Silent Hill
Skinwalkers
Sorority Row
Student Bodies
Sunday, Bloody Sunday
Tales From The Darkside: The Movie
Urban Legend
Urban Legends: Bloody Mary
Urban Legends: The Final Cut
Vacancy (2007)
Vampire Academy
Vampire In Brooklyn
Vivarium
The Voices (2014)
Wolf
The Woman In Black
The Woman In The Window
The Woods (2006)