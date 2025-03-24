Pluto TV Adding More Than 300 Movies to Free Streaming Lineup

If you’re into the idea of streaming movies for free, you’ll want to pay attention to Pluto TV next month. The ad-supported service, known for its 24/7 channels, has a big library of on-demand titles to check out, and that library is set to grow in a massive way in April. Pluto TV recently revealed the list of movies being added to the lineup next month, and that list is surprisingly long.

Videos by ComicBook.com

All in all, there are more than 300 films being added to Pluto TV’s streaming offerings in the month of April. The new additions include No Country for Old Men, Beverly Hills Cop, Paranormal Activity, The Godfather, and hordes of others.

You can check out the full list of Pluto TV’s new April movies below!

Pluto TV New Additions (A-F)

10 To Midnight

200 Motels, Frank Zappa’s

30 Days Of Night (2007)

30 Days Of Night: Dark Days

48 Hrs.

7500

88 Minutes

The Accidental Spy (Te Wu Mi Cheng)

Ace In The Hole (Aka The Big Carnival)

The Addams Family

Addams Family Values

The Adventures Of Hercules

Against The Ropes

Agatha Christie’s Ordeal By Innocence

Alex Rider: Operation Stormbreaker

Alfie (2004)

All Dogs Go To Heaven (1989)

All The Old Knives

American Friends

American Heist

American Ninja 3: Blood Hunt

And Justice For All

Another 48 Hrs.

April Fools

Are You In The House Alone?

Area 51

The Aviator

The Bad News Bears Go To Japan

The Bad News Bears In Breaking Training

The Bad News Bears

Bang The Drum Slowly

Barquero

Beast

Beastly

The Beautician And The Beast

Beavis And Butt-Head Do America

The Bells Of St Mary’s

Beverly Hills Cop

Beverly Hills Cop II

Beverly Hills Cop III

Big Jake (1971)

Big Top Pee-Wee

Bill & Ted’s Bogus Journey

Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure

Billy Two Hats

Black Christmas (2006)

Blended

Blind Alley

Bloodsport

Blue In The Face

Bottle Rocket

Bounce

Bowling For Columbine

A Boy Named Charlie Brown

Boys And Girls

Braddock: Missing In Action III

Bram Stoker’s Dracula

Breathless (2011)

Bringing Out The Dead

The Broken Star

Bugsy Malone

Burn!

The Burning Bed

The Cabin In The Woods

La Cage Aux Folles

La Cage Aux Folles III

Carolina

Cassandra’s Dream

Cast A Long Shadow

Cheech & Chong’s Nice Dreams

Child 44

Children Of The Corn 666: Isaac’s Return

Children Of The Corn II: The Final Sacrifice

Children Of The Corn III: Urban Harvest

Children Of The Corn V: Fields Of Terror

Children Of The Corn: Revelation

Children Of The Corn: The Gathering

Cinema Paradiso

Citizen Ruth

City Island

Clue

Cold Pursuit

The Conqueror Worm

The Conversation

Cool World

The Couch Trip

Crash

Crawl

The Crazies (2010)

Crisscross

The Crow

The Crow: City Of Angels

The Crow: Wicked Prayer

Cult Of The Damned

Cyrano

D.A.R.Y.L.

Dead Again

Dear God

Death Wish (1974)

Death Wish V: The Face Of Death

Deathwatch

Delirious

Deliver Us From Evil

Disturbia

The Doorman (2020)

Down A Dark Hall

Down To Earth

Down To You

Dragons Forever

The Duchess

Dying Of The Light

Easy Come, Easy Go (1967)

Echo Boomers

Emma

Empire Records

Enchanted April (1992)

The English Patient

Escobar: Paradise Lost

Evil Dead II

The Evil Dead (1983)

The Ex (2006)

Eye Of The Beholder

Fighting With My Family

Five Guns To Tombstone

Flesh And Bone

Flirting With Disaster

Fools Rush In (1997)

Force Of Nature

Fort Yuma

Free Angela And All Political Prisoners

Freelancers (2011 Grindstone)

Fright Night (1985)

Pluto TV New Additions (G-L)

Gamer

Gattaca

Go Tell The Spartans

God Forgives…I Don’t

God’s Own Country

The Godfather

The Godfather Part II

The Godfather Coda: The Death Of Michael Corleone

Golden Gate

Goon: The Last Of The Enforcers

Grace: The Possession

Grease 2

The Green Hornet

Gretel & Hansel

Greyfriars Bobby

The Grudge 2 (2006)

Gunslinger

Hannibal

Hannibal Rising

Happy, Texas

Hardcore Henry

Hatari!

The Haunting

Heartbreakers (2001)

Hellraiser: Judgment (2018)

High Noon

High School

Homefront

The Homesman

Hoosiers

Host, The

The Hound Of The Baskervilles (1959)

Hours (2013)

House Of Yes

How To Lose A Guy In 10 Days

How To Murder Your Wife

Human Stain, The

The Hunt For Red October

Hunter Killer

The Hunter

Hunters Prayer

The Hustle (2019)

I, Frankenstein

Idle Hands

The Importance Of Being Earnest

Impossible, The

The Indian Runner

Ironweed

It Takes Two

Jane Eyre (1996)

Jeepers Creepers

Jeepers Creepers 2

Jessabelle

Jimmy Neutron: Boy Genius

Jinn

Johnny Mnemonic

Jungle (2017)

Justin Bieber’s Believe

Kes

Killer Klowns From Outer Space

Killing Them Softly

The King’s Speech

A Kiss Before Dying

Kiss The Bride

Ladybug Ladybug

The Last Legion

Legend Of The Lost

Legion

Let Me In (2010)

Like Crazy

The Locusts

Love And Basketball

Love And Monsters

Loved Ones, The

Pluto TV New Additions (M-R)

Major League

Man Of The West

Man With The Gun

Mary Shelley’s Frankenstein

The Master

Memorial Day

Menace Ii Society

Michael Cimino’s Heaven’s Gate

Mid-Century

Missing In Action

Missing In Action 2: The Beginning

The Monster Squad

Moon

My Bloody Valentine (2009)

National Champions

Nick Of Time

The Night They Raided Minsky’s

No Country For Old Men

No Such Thing

Noah

Oculus

Odds Against Tomorrow

The Offence

An Officer And A Gentleman

On A Wing And A Prayer

The One (2001)

Ong Bak (Sub)

Ong Bak 2 (Sub)

Only Lovers Left Alive

Operation Condor

Operation Condor 2: The Armour Of The Gods

Our Idiot Brother

Outlander (2009)

Pajama Party

Paranormal Activity

Paranormal Activity 2

Paranormal Activity 3

Paranormal Activity 4

Paranormal Activity: The Marked Ones

Patty Hearst

Paul, Apostle Of Christ

The Pawnbroker

Penitentiary

Penitentiary II

The People We Hate At The Wedding

Pet

Pet Sematary II

Piranha 3-D

Piranha 3dd

Planet Of The Vampires

Postcards From The Edge

The Prince Of Tides

The Prodigy (2019)

Prowl

Pulp Fiction

Push

Quarantine

The Rage: Carrie 2

Rancho Deluxe

Rappin’

The Remains Of The Day

Remember Me (2010)

Replicant

Revenge Of The Ninja

Ride Like A Girl

The Ring

The Ring Two

Rings

The Road

Robin Hood (2018)

Robinson Crusoe On Mars

Rocky Marciano

Rogue (2007)

Rolling Thunder

Rosencrantz & Guildenstern Are Dead

The Ruins

Pluto TV New Additions (S-Z)

Save Me (1994)

Scream And Scream Again

Seabiscuit

Seconds

Seized

Sense And Sensibility

The September Issue

Seven Swords

Shake Hands With The Devil

Sheba, Baby

The Silence Of The Lambs

Silent Hill

A Single Man

Sketch Artist

Sketch Artist II: Hands That See

Skinwalkers

Sleepover (2004)

Smoke

So I Married An Axe Murderer

Solstice

Something’s Gotta Give (2003)

Sorority Row

Sprung

The Station Agent

Step Up All In

Stonewall (2015)

Stuart Saves His Family

Student Bodies

Sunday, Bloody Sunday

Surfer Dude

Switchback

Tales From The Darkside: The Movie

Targets

They Call Me Mister Tibbs!

Things Are Tough All Over

Thirteen Lives

Thunder Soul

Thunderbolt And Lightfoot (1974)

The To Do List

To Live And Die In L.A.

The Tournament

Toys In The Attic

Trading Places

Trainspotting

Trapeze

The Trip (1967)

True Grit (1969)

True Grit (2010)

Tumbledown

Turbulence

Two Weeks

The Unforgiven

Unlovable

The Untouchables

Up In Smoke

Urban Legend

Urban Legends: Bloody Mary

Urban Legends: The Final Cut

Vacancy (2007)

Vampire Academy

Vampire In Brooklyn

Vanquish

Varsity Blues

Virtuosity

Vivarium

The Voices (2014)

Wander

War Of The Wildcats

Wargames (1983)

We’re No Angels (1955)

Welcome To Woop Woop

While She Was Out

The White Buffalo

Whoever Slew Auntie Roo?

Winchester

Wolf

The Woman In Black

The Woman In The Window

The Woods (2006)

Zeros And Ones