One of the Best Live-Action MonsterVerse Movies Is Now Available to Watch Free

The live-action MonsterVerse has been a big success for Legendary and Warner Bros., steadily releasing new movies for more than a decade. The franchise’s takes on Godzilla, King Kong, and other monsters have continued to win fans over, so much so that yet another blockbuster team-up is on the way. Folks can’t get enough of these beloved mega-monsters, and one of the best entries in this ongoing saga was just completely free to watch.

2021’s Godzilla vs. Kong finally pitted the two iconic Titans up against one another and the results were as bombastic as we’d all hoped. The movie grossed more than $470 million at the global box office, despite its day-and-date release on HBO Max, and helped prove just how big the MonsterVerse could be. Now, four years later, Tubi has made Godzilla vs. Kong easier to watch than ever before.

Adam Wingard’s MonsterVerse extravaganza was added to Tubi’s free streaming lineup at the start of April, meaning anyone can check it out without paying a dime. You don’t even have to sign up for any kind of account on Tubi to enjoy the action of Godzilla vs. Kong (or any other movies on the streamer’s lineup), you just have to put up with a few ad breaks throughout the film.

This is the only entry of the modern MonsterVerse currently available to stream free on Tubi, but it does offer an interesting entry point into the franchise for new fans. Plenty happened in the films leading up to Godzilla vs. Kong, but the meeting of the two Titans essentially starts an entirely new chapter in the saga. So you can jump into things with this movie without feeling like you’ve missed too much.

If there’s one downside to Godzilla vs. Kong‘s arrival on Tubi, it’s that the movie is only going to be available on that free service for a limited time. Despite just arriving, Tubi already lists Godzilla vs. Kong as “Leaving Soon.”

Movies Leaving Tubi Soon

There’s no indication as to exactly when Godzilla vs. Kong will be exiting Tubi, but that “Leaving Soon” designation does mean that it won’t be around for long. Now is the best time to check out the movie if you want to watch it for free.

Unfortunately, Godzilla vs. Kong is one of many movies that Tubi has announced are going to be leaving in the near future.

