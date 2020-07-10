Paris to Open a Floating Drive-In Movie Theater for Boats

✖

Paris is opening a floating drive-in movie theater for boats. French cinema chain Mk2 is partnering with the city and Haagen-Dazs to bring “Cinema sur l’Eau” to life. This “Cinema on the Water” will be held on Saturday, July 18th. People who want to go can attend a raffle for free tickets until the 15th. France wanted to do something to celebrate theaters reopening across the country, so the idea of a drive-in came up.

Le Grand Bain will be the movie on offer for the event and the 2018 feature seems to fit the nautical theme. For those who do not get in on the boating fun, there will be 150 deckchairs set up in the Paris Plages area to watch the film from the shore area. Every summer, Paris transforms the Quai de Seine into a makeshift beach for the people of the city, this year they’ll be getting a special show.

Here in the United States, Black Panther’s Michael B. Jordan has teamed with Amazon Studios to bring drive-in experiences to communities around the country. His “A Night at the Drive-In” series forefronts diversity and films that speak to that ethos. Outlier Society, of which he is the founder, made it their mission to feature products that come from Black-owned businesses as the snacks. He talked about the partnership and how happy he was to be getting these films to audiences who did not have the means to travel to one of the few drive-in movie theaters left in the U.S.

“With this drive-in summer series, I hope that friends and families are able to not only enjoy, but to learn and grow,” Jordan wrote in a statement. “Now more than ever, amplifying Black and Brown stories means engaging culture to speak to hearts and minds about the world we live in. As we use this opportunity to reimagine community and proximity, I am excited that these films will be shared and celebrated all across the country.”

Here are the movies on offer for the rest of the Summer:

Love & Basketball and Crazy Rich Asians are now playing. On the 15th, Black Panther and Creed take center stage. Then, on the 29th, Hook and Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse are up. August 12th will bring Do the Right Thing and Get Out. Up last on August 26th are Coming to America and Girls Trip. So, there’s a little bit of something for everyone in all of these selections. A lot of theater fans are missing movies desperately, and the drive-in approach is going to be a popular solution as the year rolls on.

