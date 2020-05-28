Miami Dolphins to Turn Stadium into Drive-In Theater

✖

The Miami Dolphins are turning their stadium into a drive-in theater. Hard Rock Stadium will now be able to hold 230 cars as visitors can take a trip down and see a movie together. The Outdoor Theaters at Hard Rock was announced by the team and their stadium partner this week. There will also be an open-air venue in the South Plaza area of the entertainment complex. As an added bonus for Dolphins fans, the NFL will also be showcasing some classic games from the team’s history on the big screens and in the Plaza area. There will also be concerts, commencement ceremonies, and other events to be announced. Hard Rock has been leading the charge in renovations and now all those bells and whistles are going to come in handy. Four enormous, state-of-the-art video screens are about to be put to good use.

“We’ve spent several weeks planning this to be able to provide people with a safe option to go out and enjoy movies, classic Dolphins content, concerts, and celebrate 2020 graduates,” Miami Dolphins Vice Chairman Tom Garfinkel said during the announcement. “It’s a fundamental human need to physically experience and celebrate events and experiences together, and we’re trying to provide options for everyone, where they can be safely socially distant and socially present at the same time.”

The Miami Dolphins are responding to coronavirus concerns with an innovative plan to turn Hard Rock Stadium into a drive-in movie theater for up to 230 cars.⁣ 🎥🍿 ⁣ What city should be next? pic.twitter.com/PZE4tJUMwe — My Mixtapez (@mymixtapez) May 27, 2020

The visual renderings of the stadium are very impressive. It is quite a task to make an enormous venue feel intimate, but the Dolphins and their makeshift theater manage to pull it off. Now, the pricing and the movies selected have not been announced yet. That process will be crucial in ensuring this idea’s success. Perhaps the South Florida venue will be following other theaters’ leads in that regard. All around the United States, chains are debating putting recent blockbusters into theaters. Other adventurous proposals are banking on nostalgia and old classics to carry the day.

Hard Rock says of their theater plan:

“The global entertainment destination will now feature both an open-air and drive-in theater that will showcase classic Miami Dolphins content from the team’s 54-year history, classic motion picture films, host commencement ceremonies, and other events. The family-friendly experiences will provide a unique environment while staying in accordance with social distance policies. The drive-in events will be held inside of Hard Rock Stadium and accommodate up to 230 cars, while the open-air theater can host small groups for an intimate viewing experience on the complex’s south plaza.”

Would you visit a drive-in theater at a football stadium? Let us know in the comments!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.