Michael B. Jordan Bringing Free Drive-In Movies to Multiple US Cities

Michael B. Jordan is bringing free drive-in movies to multiple U.S. cities. The Creed and Black Panther star has partnered with Amazon Studios to give people a nice venue to see some classic movies. Don’t worry Marvel fans, the previously mentioned film made the cut. This summer screening series is focused on centering multicultural voices and will feature a bunch of different stops across the country. His Outlier Society made it a mission to feature products that come from Black-owned businesses and films that reflect diversity as well. They’re calling the screenings “A Night at the Drive-In.” They will continue until the end of August in the different locations and are already underway as of July 1st.

“With this drive-in summer series, I hope that friends and families are able to not only enjoy, but to learn and grow,” Jordan said in a statement. “Now more than ever, amplifying Black and Brown stories means engaging culture to speak to hearts and minds about the world we live in. As we use this opportunity to reimagine community and proximity, I am excited that these films will be shared and celebrated all across the country.”

We're partnering with @michaelb4jordan and @Outlier_Society to bring communities a selection of drive-in film screenings this summer, celebrating Black and Brown stories in cinema. Check out the list at the link here: https://t.co/AqDb2P7pHG pic.twitter.com/jeZmAgdV3M — Amazon Studios (@AmazonStudios) June 26, 2020

The movies on offer this week are Love & Basketball and Crazy Rich Asians. On the 15th, Black Panther and Creed take center stage. Then, on the 29th, Hook and Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse are up. August 12th will bring Do the Right Thing and Get Out. Up last on August 26th are Coming to America and Girls Trip. So, there’s a little bit of something for everyone in all of these selections. A lot of theater fans are missing movies desperately, and the drive-in approach is going to go a long way toward entertaining families who can make it out in their cars.

Drive-In theaters are experiencing a bit of a renaissance right now, as they have been the only venue to be able to show films in public over the course of the entire coronavirus pandemic. Walmart announced an initiative yesterday to use select parking lots at their stores as drive-in locations. Others have done similar things in recent weeks. There might not be the traditional movie experience this month, but the creativity on display across the country is making sure that there’s still a night at the movies if you’ve got the gas to get there.

Here’s a list of all the venues available:

* Vineland Drive-In – Los Angeles

* Overlook Drive-In – New York

* Solano Twin Drive-In– San Francisco, California

* Sacramento Drive-In 6 – Sacramento, California

* Las Vegas 6 Drive-In – Las Vegas

* Shankweiler’s Drive-In – Philadelphia

* Galaxy Drive-In – Dallas-Ft. Worth

* Showboat Drive-In – Houston

* Ford Wyoming Drive-In – Detroit

* Springmill Drive-In – Cleveland

* South Drive-In Twin – Columbus, Ohio

* Jesup Drive-In Twin – Savannah

* Bengies Drive-In – Baltimore

* Ocala Drive-In – Orlando, Florida

* Parkway Drive-In – Knoxville, Tennessee

* Midway Twin Drive-In – Cleveland

* Glendale Drive-in – Phoenix

* Transit Drive-In – Buffalo, N.Y.

* Badin Drive-In – Charlotte, North Carolina

* Monetta Drive-In – Augusta-Aiken, South Carolina

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.