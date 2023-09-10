Paul Reubens Final Movie Appearance Confirmed

At the end of July, the sad news broke that Paul Reubens, the actor best known for embodying Pee-Wee Herman throughout his career, had passed away at age 70. It was previously reported at the time of Reubens' death that he had been battling cancer in secret, and it was later confirmed that he died due to complications from his illness. Many fans, friends, and collaborators have paid tribute to Reubens since his passing. Earlier this year, Rubens lent his voice to an episode of Bob's Burgers, but it's been confirmed that won't be the actor's final performance. Hulu's new comedy, Quiz Lady, had its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival last night, and fans were pleasantly surprised to see Rubens show up in the film.

According to the Los Angeles Times, Reubens does not appear in Quiz Lady as Pee-Wee Herman, but rather as himself. Directed by Jessica Yu, the new film stars Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings' Awkwafina and Killing Eve's Sandra Oh, and also features big names such as Holland Taylor, Jason Schwartzman, Tony Hale, Jon "Dumbfoundead" Park, and Will Ferrell.

What Is Quiz Lady About?

You can read a description for Quiz Lady here: "In Quiz Lady, a brilliant but tightly wound, gameshow-obsessed young woman, Anne (Awkwafina), and her estranged, train-wreck of a sister Jenny (Sandra Oh), must work together to help cover their mother's gambling debts. When Anne's beloved dog is kidnapped, they set out on a wild, cross-country trek to get the cash the only way they know how: by turning Anne into a bona-fide gameshow champion. The movie, which also stars Jason Schwartzman, Holland Taylor, Tony Hale, and Will Ferrell, is directed by Jessica Yu, written by Jen D'Angelo, and produced by Will Ferrell, Jessica Elbaum, Maggie Haskins, Itay Reiss, Jen D'Angelo, Awkwafina, and Sandra Oh, with Alex Brown and Erika Hampson serving as executive producers."

Paul Rubens Releases Statement After Death:

People recently reported that Reubens' official cause of death was "acute hypoxic respiratory failure," with a sequential underlying cause of his death being "acute myelogenous leukemia," one of two forms of cancer that Reubens has been diagnosed with. It was also revealed that Reubens had been diagnosed with metastatic lung cancer at the time of his death. Before his passing, Rubens prepared a statement to be released after he was gone, acknowledging his decision to keep his health struggles a secret.

"Please accept my apology for not going public with what I've been facing the last six years," Reubens wrote. "I have always felt a huge amount of love and respect from my friends, fans and supporters. I have loved you all so much and enjoyed making art for you."

Quiz Lady hits Hulu on November 3rd.