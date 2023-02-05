Paul Rudd Shares "Horrendous" Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania Behind-the-Scenes Story

Marvel Studios will be moving their attention to Phase 5 as the launch of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania nears and the film will introduce moviegoers to The Multiverse Saga's main villan, Kang the Conqueror (Jonathan Majors). Majors previously made an appearance as a variant of the villain in the Loki series on Disney+, which gave us a look at what's in store for the Marvel Cinematic Universe. From everything we've seen from the trailers, Kang is going to give Scott Lang / Ant-Man (Paul Rudd) a run to his money and put him through the wringer. Now, it seems that Rudd is revealing one of the most "horrendous" scenes to film in Quantumania. During a new interview from the red carpet of an Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania sneak peek event, Rudd revealed that when they were initially filming the Quantum Realm scenes it was pretty disgusting.

"Even though there's CGI, there is stuff that's practical. We try to do as much of that as possible and we created one whole set on a sound stage where we have, you know, giant crazy buildings and it's a weird scene. It's like a planet, almost. It looked strange and it was filled with dirt and so we really felt like we were in the Quantum Realm for real," Rudd told Yahoo!. "And they got a really good deal on dirt, but that was because they didn't realize that it was actually just manure, so when we were filming it and it was horrendous. It got to the point where they all realized 'oh, oh, we need to do something about this because it smells so bad we can't film here so they got new dirt. If the film is anything like the substance we were walking on we're in real trouble."

The next Marvel Studios film to be released will be Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quatumania. Empire Magazine recently had a chat with director Peyton Reed about how the stakes have risen going into Quantumania. "People felt like, Oh, these are fun little palate cleansers after a gigantic Avengers movie," Reed told the outlet. "For this third one, I said, 'I don't want to be the palate cleanser anymore. I want to be the big Avengers movie.'"

"I grew up a real Marvel comics nerd, and there are a handful of antagonists in the Marvel comics universe who are all-timers," Reed continued. "Loki, obviously. Doctor Doom from the Fantastic Four. And Kang the Conqueror. In conversations with Kevin Feige and Marvel, it was like, I want to put Ant-Man and Wasp up against a really formidable villain in this movie, and so we're doing Kang the Conqueror."

"In the comics, Kang has dominion over time, he's a time traveler. His situation is a little bit different in this movie, which I won't spoil for you, but he's someone who, [while] we live very linear lives, from childhood to death, Kang doesn't exist that way," the director smirked. "It struck me as interesting to take the tiniest Avengers — in some people's minds maybe the least powerful Avengers — and put them up against the most powerful force in the multiverse."

The studio describes the film as follows: "In the film, which officially kicks off phase 5 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Super-Hero partners Scott Lang (Paul Rudd) and Hope Van Dyne (Evangeline Lilly) return to continue their adventures as Ant-Man and the Wasp. Together, with Hope's parents Hank Pym (Michael Douglas) and Janet Van Dyne (Michelle Pfeiffer), the family finds themselves exploring the Quantum Realm, interacting with strange new creatures and embarking on an adventure that will push them beyond the limits of what they thought was possible. Jonathan Majors joins the adventure as Kang."

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania will hit theaters on February 17th!

