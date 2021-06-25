Vin Diesel Reveals If Paul Walker's Daughter Considered Joining The Fast Films

✖

Back in 2013, The Fast and the Furious star, Paul Walker, tragically passed away after a car crash. The seventh movie in the franchise was in production at the time and they ended up using Walker's brother, Cody Walker, to complete his story. Walker's daughter, Meadow Walker, is now 22 and many are wondering if there are plans for her to be involved with the Fast Saga. The upcoming 10th and 11th installments are expected to be the end for Dominic Toretto (Vin Diesel) and his crew, so chances to be involved are running out. During a recent interview with E! News, Diesel teased that Meadow could be showing up in the next movie.

"I would not count anything out," Diesel replied when asked about Meadow. "Let me just—without giving you all of the secrets of Fast 10. Let's just say nothing's ruled out." The actor also spoke about losing Walker during the Furious 7 production.

"When the tragedy happened back in 2013, we stopped filming Furious 7 for about five months because we were wrapping our heads around what we were going to do, while mourning," Diesel recalled. "And the studio accepted a bold decision, which was to allow the character to exist in our mythology." He continued, "And to that end alone, you have to honor that. On a personal level, we started this franchise together. Alongside us starting the franchise, we started a brotherhood. Our brotherhood will outlast the franchise."

Recently, Cody Walker praised F9 for continuing to pay tribute to his brother. "I think Vin and the whole family have done a good job tastefully letting the character ride off into the sunset. I think Paul would get a real kick out of where it's gone. It's gotten so crazy. It's a wild, wild ride at this point," Cody Walker told TMZ. "I can't speculate what he would think, I just know that Vin always takes a very serous approach to keeping Paul's legacy in mind and has always done a really nice job paying tribute to his character. They worked together and were brothers for years. They were all so young when this thing first started." He added, "I meet people all the time who say 'Your brother is the reason why I love cars,' to which I say 'Me too.'"

Would you like to see Meadow Walker in the Fast Saga? Tell us in the comments.

F9 hits theaters in the United States on June 25.