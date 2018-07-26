‘I Am Paul Walker’ Documentary Trailer Debuts

Star of the Fast and the Furious series, Varsity Blues, and Running Scared, Paul Walker passed away while filming Furious 7 in 2013, devastating not only his family and friends, but also his legion of fans. The new Paramount Network series I Am focuses on a variety of subjects to chronicle, which kicks off with I Am Paul Walker. Check out the trailer for the documentary installment above, which premieres on August 11th.

Father. Humanitarian. Friend. Paul Walker’s was a life fully lived, and his legacy of kindness and compassion continues to inspire others. The original documentary series “I Am” is an inside look at the lives of extraordinary individuals as told by the people who knew them best. The documentary was produced by Network Entertainment.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As seen in the trailer, a variety of subjects were interviewed to shed light on the actor’s life, from those who knew him his entire life to people who collaborated with him on various projects.

In addition to amassing numerous movie credits, the actor also founded the disaster-relief charity Reach Out Worldwide to support victims of the Haiti earthquake in 2010.

The actor had a variety of small roles in his childhood, though it was a string of teen-oriented films in the late ’90s that helped make him a star. Kicking off with Meet the Deedles, Walker went on to star in Pleasantville, She’s All That, and The Skulls. His good looks and acting abilities made him a go-to actor when a high school bully was needed.

Walker transitioned into a leading man thanks to The Fast and the Furious in 2001, launching his stardom even further. The actor went on to star in five of the series’ sequels, with the later entries in the franchise becoming some of the most successful movies of their respective years of release.

The actor died in a car accident while filming the highly-anticipated Furious 7, which resulted in massive reshoots to address the character’s absence. Walker’s Brian O’Conner had his role in the picture reduced, in addition to Walker’s brothers Caleb and Cody Walker serving as body doubles in certain scenes, with Paul’s face digitally added to their bodies.

Furious 7 concluded by giving Brian a send-off that explains his absence from future installments, with the closing credits also serving as a tribute to the performer.

Check out the debut of I Am Paul Walker on the Paramount Network on August 11th.

Will you be checking out this installment of the documentary series? Let us know in the comments below!

[H/T YouTube, Paramount Network]