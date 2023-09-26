Paw Patrol 3 Movie Confirmed for 2026

PAW Patrol 3 has been confirmed before the release date for the second movie, Mighty Pups, arrives





PAW Patrol 3 is already being announced, before the second Paw Patrol movie, PAW Patrol: The Mighty Movie, opens in theaters this week!

Confirmation about PAW Patrol 3 came from Spin Master Corp.,the children's entertainment company that produces (among other things) the PAW Patrol toy line and films, along with Nickelodeon Movies and Paramount Pictures.

Spin Master will once again produce, after producing the first two PAW Patrol films. As stated in the press release below, the first PAW Patrol movie made $144.3 million at the post-pandemic worldwide box office in 2021, on a budget of just $26 million. With its superhero angle (the dogs of the PAW Patrol gaining super powers) Mighty Movie is poised to be an even bigger box office hit.

(Photo: Spin Master/Nickelodeon)

"PAW Patrol has entertained generations of preschoolers while subtly teaching them the value of community, inclusiveness and teamwork," said Jennifer Dodge, Spin Master Entertainment's President. "On the cusp of the premiere of our second, super-powered film, the universal love for our pups is stronger than ever. We're thrilled to announce a third feature film, expanding the PAW Patrol universe further with an epic new adventure. Featuring action-packed missions and exploring new terrains, this movie will be larger-than-life and once again show how small paws can make big prints."

Said Ramsey Naito, President of Paramount Animation & Nickelodeon Animation, "PAW Patrol remains in a class of its own as a beloved and recognizable cultural touchstone for kids and families everywhere. Alongside our partners at Spin Master, we are so excited to continue to bring these pups' big-screen adventures to PAW Patrol's legion of fans around the world."

Check out the full details about PAW Patrol: The Movie 3 in the press release below:

Spin Master Corp. a leading global children's entertainment company, announced today that it will produce a third feature film for its preschool powerhouse franchise PAW Patrol. A Spin Master Entertainment production in association with Nickelodeon Movies, the film will be distributed by Paramount Pictures and is set for an exclusive theatrical release in 2026. Spin Master celebrates PAW's ten-year anniversary on the heels of the soon to be released second movie, PAW Patrol: The Mighty Movie™, premiering exclusively in theatres September 29th, 2023. Also on September 29th, Spin Master's founders Ronnen Harary, Anton Rabie and Ben Varadi will be inducted into the Toy Industry Hall of Fame at the Toy Foundation's Awards gala.

The first feature film for the franchise, PAW Patrol: The Movie™ was released by Paramount Pictures globally and by Elevation Pictures in Canada in August 2021, grossing over $40 million domestically and more than $144 million worldwide. On September 29th, the second feature film, PAW Patrol: The Mighty Movie, will be unleashed in theatres with a star-studded cast that includes Taraji P. Henson, Kristen Bell, Christian Convery, Brice Gonzalez, Mckenna Grace, Lil Rel Howery, Alan Kim, Finn Lee-Epp, James Marsden, Chris Rock, Serena Williams, North West and Saint West alongside returning cast from the first movie Kim Kardashian, Marsai Martin and Ron Pardo and existing voice cast members from the preschool series.

Veteran animation director Cal Brunker (PAW Patrol: The Mighty Movie; PAW Patrol: The Movie; Nut Job 2: Nutty By Nature) will return to direct the third film. Jennifer Dodge, Spin Master Entertainment's President, with Laura Clunie, Spin Master's Senior Vice President Development, Current Series & Feature Film, and Toni Stevens, Spin Master's Senior Vice President, Entertainment Production & Operations, will produce the film. Ronnen Harary, Spin Master's Co-Founder will executive produce.