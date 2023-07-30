PAW Patrol and Spinoff Series Both Renewed for New Seasons at Nickelodeon

The adventures of the PAW Patrol are going to continue on Nickelodeon, as the beloved kids TV series is getting an order for yet another season. To celebrate the 10th anniversary of PAW Patrol, Nickelodeon and Paramount announced that the series had been renewed for Season 11. That shouldn't be a huge surprise to many, given just how popular PAW Patrol has become. Nickelodeon has also handed a new season to the popular PAW Patrol spinoff series, Rubble Crew.

While PAW Patrol comes back for its 11th season, Rubble Crew will be back for Season 2. Each of the two shows has been renewed for a new season that consists of 26 half-hour episodes. There is also a six-part PAW Patrol special event called PAW Patrol: Moto Pups coming to Paramount+ on August 11th.

New PAW Patrol Movie

In addition to new seasons of PAW Patrol and Rubble Crew, the popular kids franchise is also releasing a brand new feature film in theaters. PAW Patrol: The Mighty Movie is hitting theaters on September 29th, and it will introduce an exciting new set up abilities for the team.

This new film brings a twist to the popular PAW Patrol team, as a meteor that has crashed to Adventure City gives all of the pups superpowers. They then dub themselves The Mighty Pups, and are ready to take on a new adversary. You can check out the official synopsis below!

"When a magical meteor crash lands in Adventure City, it gives the PAW Patrol pups superpowers, transforming them into The MIGHTY PUPS! For Skye, the smallest member of the team, her new powers are a dream come true. But things take a turn for the worse when the pups' archrival Humdinger breaks out of jail and teams up with Victoria Vance, a meteor-obsessed mad scientist, to steal the superpowers and turn themselves into supervillains. With the fate of Adventure City hanging in the balance, the Mighty Pups have to stop the supervillains before it's too late, and Skye will need to learn that even the smallest pup can make the biggest difference."

Paw Patrol: The Mighty Movie Cast

PAW Patrol: The Mighty Movie stars McKenna Grace, James Marsden, Kristen Bell, Iain Armitage, Taraji P. Henson, Dax Shepard, Christian Convery, Tyler Perry, Kim Kardashian, Yara Shahidi, Chris Rock, Lil Rel Howery, Marsai Martin, Ron Pardo, Callum Shoniker, Luxton Handspiker, Kingsley Marshall, and Fin Lee-Epp.

The film is directed by Cal Brunker, from a script co-written by Bob Barlen. Brunker and Barlen wrote the story with Shane Morris. PAW Patrol: The Mighty Movie is based on the series by Keith Chapman.