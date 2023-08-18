Saw and Jigsaw Set Up a Box Office Showdown With Paw Patrol in Hilarious Social Media Post

Lionsgate is getting ready to release the next film in the Saw franchise, and it will see the return of Jigsaw (Tobin Bell). On top of that, we will also see the return of the creepy doll named Billy, who will join in on all the murders. From everything we've seen in the trailers, Saw X looks like a return to form for the franchise, and that's due to the returning characters. Not much is known about Saw X, but Jigsaw will return and seek vengeance on the doctors handling his cancer diagnosis. The official Twitter account for the franchise tweeted out a hilarious diss to one of their competitors at the box office, the Paw Patrol: The Mighty Movie, and it's pretty funny.

New Saw X and Paw Patrol: The Mighty Movie Meme

The Saw franchise's official account posted a new tweet showing a game released by the official Paw Patrol: The Mighty Movie account. In the tweet, the Saw account printed one of the games that the Paw Patrol account released, and it came with the caption, "there is no escape." You can check it out below.

What Happens in Saw X?

Here's how Lionsgate describes Saw X: "John Kramer (Tobin Bell) is back. The most disturbing installment of the Saw franchise yet explores the untold chapter of Jigsaw's most personal game. Set between the events of Saw I and II, a sick and desperate John travels to Mexico for a risky and experimental medical procedure in hopes of a miracle cure for his cancer – only to discover the entire operation is a scam to defraud the most vulnerable. Armed with a newfound purpose, the infamous serial killer returns to his work, turning the tables on the con artists in his signature visceral way through devious, deranged, and ingenious traps."

Saw began with seven installments that started out with James Wan's (Aquaman) breakout film in 2004, and concluding with Saw 3D: The Final Chapter in 2010. After the conclusion, Saw was was put on hold for for a few years, until studios tried two attempts at reboots with Jigsaw (2017), which told the story of Kramer's secret first apprentice, who was recruited from the early stages of his wrongdoings before the first Saw. Spiral: From the Book of Saw (2021) introduced a copycat killer that utilized Jigsaw to begin an era of killings. Both attempts were met with some really awful responses, which is why the studio is going back to the basics and brought back the franchise's star for the newest movie.

Saw X arrives on September 29th. Stay tuned to ComicBook.com for more updates on the Saw franchise as we learn it.

What do you think about the Saw and Paw Patrol beef? Are you excited to see both movies when they arrive in theaters? Let us know in the comments below or by hitting up our writer @NateBrail on Twitter!