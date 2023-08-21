PAW Patrol: The Mighty Movie Character Posters Released

Paramount has released a batch of character posters for PAW Patrol: The Mighty Movie. A sequel to 2021's hit PAW Patrol: The Movie, the film is based on the massively successful animated series at Nickelodeon (even if it seems to be set in an entirely different continuity than the show itself). The movie, coming to theaters and Paramount+ this fall, will give a big-budget adaptation to the "Mighty Pups" sub-series, in which the PAW Patrol get super powers after coming in contact with a magical meteor. For those only casually familiar with the PAW Patrol series, there are a number of such sub-series, including stories where the pups interact with living dinosaurs, go on spy missions, or work undersea. What's arguably the most interesting part of PAW Patrol: The Mighty Movie is that the "Mighty Pups" stories started with a TV movie (later released on DVD), titled just PAW Patrol: Mighty Pups.

Based on the official synopsis for the new movie, it sounds like PAW Patrol: The Mighty Movie will retell the story of the Mighty Pups movie, this time including Marsai Martin's Liberty in the story. That character, introduced for 2021's PAW Patrol: The Movie, was not part of the original TV movie (which came out in 2018).

In the original Mighty Pups movie, Mayor Humdinger worked with his nephew Harold to steal the "mighty meteor," giving them powers. In the movie, it doesn't appear Harold is anywhere to be seen. Instead, Humdinger teams up with Victoria Vance, a mad scientist voiced by Taraji P. Henson.

The character posters feature shots of each of the PAW Patrol pups in their superhero identities, as well as a trio of pomeranians in a separate poster. We don't know much about those characters, except that one of them will be voiced by North West. And they kind of look like a riff on Alvin and the Chipmunks.

While the movie will introduce a new villain named Victoria Vance, the synopsis also promises that "Humdinger breaks out of jail," suggesting that in the world of the movie, the series' main antagonist has been in custody following his first shenanigans in Adventure City.

Here's the film's official synopsis:

When a magical meteor crash lands in Adventure City, it gives the PAW Patrol pups superpowers, transforming them into The MIGHTY PUPS! For Skye, the smallest member of the team, her new powers are a dream come true. But things take a turn for the worse when the pups' archrival Humdinger breaks out of jail and teams up with Victoria Vance, a meteor-obsessed mad scientist, to steal the superpowers and turn themselves into supervillains. With the fate of Adventure City hanging in the balance, the Mighty Pups have to stop the supervillains before it's too late, and Skye will need to learn that even the smallest pup can make the biggest difference.

PAW Patrol: The Mighty Movie is in theaters on September 29.