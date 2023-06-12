PAW Patrol: The Mighty Movie Trailer and Poster Released

Paramount and Nickelodeon have released the official trailer and movie poster for PAW Patrol: The Mighty Movie. The movie, coming to theaters and Paramount+ this fall, will give a big-budget adaptation to the "Mighty Pups" sub-series, in which the PAW Patrol get super powers after coming in contact with a magical meteor. For those only casually familiar with the PAW Patrol series, there are a number of such sub-series, including stories where the pups interact with living dinosaurs, go on spy missions, or work undersea. What's arguably the most interesting part of PAW Patrol: The Mighty Movie is that the "Mighty Pups" stories started with a TV movie (later released on DVD), titled just PAW Patrol: Mighty Pups.

Based on the official synopsis for the new movie, it sounds like PAW Patrol: The Mighty Movie will retell the story of the Mighty Pups movie, this time including Marsai Martin's Liberty in the story. That character, introduced for 2021's PAW Patrol: The Movie, was not part of the original TV movie (which came out in 2018).

You can see the trailer below.

...And here's the poster:

In the original Mighty Pups movie, Mayor Humdinger worked with his nephew Harold to steal the "mighty meteor," giving them powers. In the movie, it doesn't appear Harold is anywhere to be seen. Instead, Humdinger teams up with Victoria Vance, a mad scientist voiced by Taraji P. Henson.

The synopsis also says that "Humdinger breaks out of jail," suggesting that this movie (and likely the first one) takes place in a different continuity than the TV series does. Not just because the events of Mighty Pups are playing out again and a little differently, but also because Mayor Humdinger never seems to go to jail in the show, and has not been depicted as rotting away in a cell since 2021. This is particularly interesting since Liberty, created for the movie, has appeared in the TV show, and that seems to suggest that a version of those events happened in the world of the show.

Here's the film's official synopsis:

When a magical meteor crash lands in Adventure City, it gives the PAW Patrol pups superpowers, transforming them into The MIGHTY PUPS! For Skye, the smallest member of the team, her new powers are a dream come true. But things take a turn for the worse when the pups' archrival Humdinger breaks out of jail and teams up with Victoria Vance, a meteor-obsessed mad scientist, to steal the superpowers and turn themselves into supervillains. With the fate of Adventure City hanging in the balance, the Mighty Pups have to stop the supervillains before it's too late, and Skye will need to learn that even the smallest pup can make the biggest difference.

PAW Patrol: The Mighty Movie is in theaters on September 29.