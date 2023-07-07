Paw Patrol: The Mighty Movie Gets Surprising Rating

Two years after the release of PAW Patrol: The Movie, the beloved team of canines is coming back to the big screen for an even bigger adventure. This fall, Paramount and Nickelodeon are bringing the PAW Patrol to theaters with the all-new feature film, PAW Patrol: The Mighty Movie. While there are plenty of kids excited to see what the movie has in store, many parents will be surprised to learn that the newest PAW Patrol adventure actually has a change in rating.

PAW Patrol: The Movie is rated G, meaning that it's suitable for all ages. PAW Patrol: The Mighty Movie doesn't carry the same designation. The new film is actually rated PG (Parental Guidance) for "mild action/peril." Ultimately, that doesn't sound like something that is going to shy too many families away, but it's important to note the difference in rating. This movie looks to be slightly more intense than its predecessor, which may make a difference for certain kids.

PAW Patrol: The Mighty Movie is currently set to be released in theaters on September 29th, so families who are big fans of the beloved series only have a couple more months to wait to see the new film.

What Is Paw Patrol: The Mighty Movie about?

This new film brings a twist to the popular PAW Patrol team, as a meteor that has crashed to Adventure City gives all of the pups superpowers. They then dub themselves The Mighty Pups, and are ready to take on a new adversary. You can check out the official synopsis below!

"When a magical meteor crash lands in Adventure City, it gives the PAW Patrol pups superpowers, transforming them into The MIGHTY PUPS! For Skye, the smallest member of the team, her new powers are a dream come true. But things take a turn for the worse when the pups' archrival Humdinger breaks out of jail and teams up with Victoria Vance, a meteor-obsessed mad scientist, to steal the superpowers and turn themselves into supervillains. With the fate of Adventure City hanging in the balance, the Mighty Pups have to stop the supervillains before it's too late, and Skye will need to learn that even the smallest pup can make the biggest difference."

Paw Patrol: The Mighty Movie Cast

PAW Patrol: The Mighty Movie stars McKenna Grace, James Marsden, Kristen Bell, Iain Armitage, Taraji P. Henson, Dax Shepard, Christian Convery, Tyler Perry, Kim Kardashian, Yara Shahidi, Chris Rock, Lil Rel Howery, Marsai Martin, Ron Pardo, Callum Shoniker, Luxton Handspiker, Kingsley Marshall, and Fin Lee-Epp.

The film is directed by Cal Brunker, from a script co-written by Bob Barlen. Brunker and Barlen wrote the story with Shane Morris. PAW Patrol: The Mighty Movie is based on the series by Keith Chapman.

Are you looking forward to the new PAW Patrol movie this fall? Let us know in the comments!