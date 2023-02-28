Paw Patrol: The Mighty Movie Moves Up Release Date

PAW Patrol: The Mighty Movie is getting moved up to September 29 of this year. Originally, the Nickelodeon sequel was supposed to launch on October 13. But, clearly, Paramount Pictures and Spin Master Entertainment are excited about seeing Chase and the gang on the big screen again. Since launching in 2013, the Paw Patrol has been a mainstay in children's entertainment. This time around, Adventure City has to contend with a meteor crash that gives the crew super powers. However, the rival Humdinger is out of jail and teaming with a villainous scientist names Victoria Vance to defeat the Mighty Pups. So, get ready for all of that adventure this fall.

"As we've known with Nickelodeon's long-standing success, the kids and family audience is incredibly loyal, and we see that on Paramount+ as well, with kids and family ranking as one of the strongest genres on the service in terms of both engagement and subscriber acquisition," Brian Robbins, Chief Content Officer, Movies and Kids & Family for Paramount+, said during the ViacomCBS Investors Event in February. "So as they stay for our shows and look for even more of them, we're doubling down on giving them what they want by expanding the universes of the characters they love the best."

What's Happening With The Rubble Paw Patrol Spinoff?

"Every dog has its day, so we're answering the fan demand for more of PAW Patrol's beloved bulldog, Rubble, with his very own series that marks the TV expansion of the global PAW franchise," said Ramsey Naito, President, Paramount Animation and Nickelodeon Animation. "Rubble & Crew is an all-new series focusing on family and community, and it's filled with new characters and big adventures that lean into construction play patterns that will let the audience engage in a whole new way."

"As a proud member of the PAW Patrol, Rubble has stone the hearts of preschoolers around the world with his loyal, optimistic nature and penchant for treats," said Jennifer Dodge, Spin Master's President of Entertainment and Executive Producer. "Our new series expands Rubble's world with storytelling that digs into the amazing construction projects and the importance of family, combined with high-stakes action, fun adventures and messy demolition that preschoolers will love."

Are you excited the movie got moved up? Let us know down in the comments!