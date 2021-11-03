Paw Patrol Movie Sequel Announced

Paw Patrol: The Movie is getting a sequel according to both Nickelodeon and Spin Master. Paramount Pictures says that Paw Patrol: The Mighty Movie is getting a theatrical release in October of 2023. This year saw Chase and his pals trying to save the world in their big feature-length debut. But, hot off the success of that project, Nick and friends are ready for more adventures in this universe. Paw Patrol: The Movie grossed $135 million at the global box office this year. Those numbers are wild when you consider that families were also able to stream on Paramount+. That kind of success would be hard to ignore under any circumstances. But, especially this year, they’re going to assemble the team for another mission as quickly as possible. Both Nickelodeon and Spin Master had a statement after the announcement.

“We loved telling a deeper PAW Patrol story on a bigger canvas and are pleased that the movie connected so strongly with kids and families around the world,” began Jennifer Dodge, Spin Master Entertainment’s President. “Judging by the exit polls, audience scores and positive critical reception, everyone had as much fun watching it, and rewatching it, as we did making it. We’re looking forward to taking kids on a new adventure in the second film with our partners and can’t wait to further expand our storytelling with one of the fan-favorite pups in our spin-off.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Brian Robbins, President and CEO, Paramount Pictures and Nickelodeon; and Chief Content Officer, Paramount+ Kids and Family continued, “Just as the first movie’s success in theaters and streaming confirmed PAW Patrol‘s status and power as a top, globally loved franchise, this second theatrical release paired with the property’s very first television spin off will mark another major step in creating a universe of characters and stories to reach even more fans everywhere. We here at Paramount and Nickelodeon are focused on keeping the momentum going with our great partners at Spin Master to keep giving kids and families more PAW Patrol adventures across multiple mediums.”

We’ve got an official synopsis for Paw Patrol: The Mighty Movie right here:

“When a magical meteor crash lands in Adventure City, it gives the PAW Patrol pups superpowers, transforming them into The MIGHTY PUPS! For Skye, the smallest member of the team, her new powers are a dream come true. But things take a turn for the worse when the pups’ archrival Humdinger breaks out of jail and teams up with a mad scientist to steal the superpowers for the two villains. With the fate of Adventure City hanging in the balance, the Mighty Pups have to stop the supervillains before it’s too late, and Skye will need to learn that even the smallest pup can make the biggest difference.”

Will you be checking out the next Paw Patrol movie? Let us know down in the comments!