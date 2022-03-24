Paramount Announces PAW Patrol Season 10, Movie Sequel and Rubble Spinoff Series

A PAW Patrol: The Movie sequel and Rubble spinoff series are under construction at Nickelodeon. Paramount Pictures will distribute the theatrical PAW Patrol: The Mighty Movie from Spin Master Entertainment in association with Nickelodeon Animation Studio, which will produce the first-ever PAW Patrol TV series spinoff: Rubble. Along with the spinoff starring the English Bulldog construction pup, Paramount and Nick ordered a Season 10 of PAW Patrol, a Season 5 of Blue’s Clues & You!, a Season 14 of SpongeBob SquarePants, a second season of SpongeBob spinoff The Patrick Star Show, and an animated Baby Shark Movie for Paramount+.

Paramount and Nickelodeon will debut the PAW Patrol: The Movie sequel and spinoff series Rubble in 2023, in celebration of PAW Patrol‘s 10th anniversary.

In a first for Paramount+, PAW Patrol: The Movie premiered on the streaming service the same day it opened in theaters last summer. The movie adaptation of the hit Nick Jr. series about Chase, Everest, Marshall, Rocky, Rubble, Skye, and Zuma grossed nearly $145 million globally.

“As we’ve known with Nickelodeon’s long-standing success, the kids and family audience is incredibly loyal, and we see that on Paramount+ as well, with kids and family ranking as one of the strongest genres on the service in terms of both engagement and subscriber acquisition,” Brian Robbins, Chief Content Officer, Movies and Kids & Family for Paramount+, said during the ViacomCBS Investors Event in February. “So as they stay for our shows and look for even more of them, we’re doubling down on giving them what they want by expanding the universes of the characters they love the best.”

At Paramount’s Investor Event, Robbins announced a new slate of kids’ content from Nickelodeon, including three brand-new SpongeBob movies exclusive to Paramount+, an all-new CG-animated series of Dora the Explorer, and the animation/live-action hybrid Blue’s Clues movie Blue’s Big City Adventure.

PAW Patrol: The Mighty Movie is set to release on October 13, 2023.



