Everything Coming to Peacock in August 2021

August is almost upon us, and Peacock is gearing up for the new month by revealing a long list of movies and TV shows set to debut on the service. Over the course of August movies both new and old will be appearing on Peacock's roster, in addition to a few TV shows and Peacock original titles. For Peacock subscribers, there's a lot to look forward to in the month ahead.

After leaving Netflix, all eight seasons of Weeds are heading to Peacock, where the series will be streaming exclusively for the foreseeable future. Another big addition on the TV front comes in the form of Kevin Hart's unscripted series Hart to Heart. New episodes of the series will debut each week.

A couple of big movie franchises are also heading to Peacock next month. Six Nightmare on Elm Street films will begin streaming on August 1st, while all three movies in the John Wick franchise arrive on the streamer on August 9th.

You can take a look below at the full list of Peacock's August additions.