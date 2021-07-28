Everything Coming to Peacock in August 2021
August is almost upon us, and Peacock is gearing up for the new month by revealing a long list of movies and TV shows set to debut on the service. Over the course of August movies both new and old will be appearing on Peacock's roster, in addition to a few TV shows and Peacock original titles. For Peacock subscribers, there's a lot to look forward to in the month ahead.
After leaving Netflix, all eight seasons of Weeds are heading to Peacock, where the series will be streaming exclusively for the foreseeable future. Another big addition on the TV front comes in the form of Kevin Hart's unscripted series Hart to Heart. New episodes of the series will debut each week.
A couple of big movie franchises are also heading to Peacock next month. Six Nightmare on Elm Street films will begin streaming on August 1st, while all three movies in the John Wick franchise arrive on the streamer on August 9th.
You can take a look below at the full list of Peacock's August additions.
August 1
50 First Dates, 2004
A Child’s Christmas, 2008
Addicted, 2017
Ali, 2001
Apollo 13, 1995
Armageddon, 1998
Bad Boys, 1995
Bad Boys II, 2003
Black and Cuba, 2015
Bleeding Heart, 2015
Brokeback Mountain, 2005
Candyman, 1992
Chase, 2021
Coach Carter, 2005
Colombiana, 2011
The Courier, 2013
Cowboys & Aliens, 2011
Crank, 2006
Crank 2 High Voltage, 2009
Dead in Tombstone, 2013
Deliver Us from Eva, 2003
Django Unchained, 2012
Don’t Talk to Irene, 2017
Drive, 2011
Extraordinary Tales, 2015
Flash Point, 2007
The Eagle, 2011
Enough, 2002
The Exorcist, 1973
Fantastic Four, 2005
Field of Dreams, 1989
Fifty Shades Darker, 2017
Fifty Shades Freed, 2018
Fifty Shades of Grey, 2015
The Firm, 1993
Fool’s Gold, 2008
G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra, 2009
The Goonies, 1985
Haunted Hospital: Heilstatten, 2018
Holiday Breakup, 2016
How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days, 2003
I, Robot, 2004
The Jackal, 1997
Jarhead, 2005
Kid Cannabis, 2014
Kung Fu Yoga, 2017
Land of the Lost, 2009
Leatherheads, 2008
Life, 1999
Love’s Kitchen, 2011
The Lincoln Lawyer, 2011
Little Rascals, 1994
McCanick, 2013
Meet Joe Black, 1998
Moneyball, 2011
My Generation, 2018
Mystery Road, 2013
A Nightmare on Elm Street 2: Freddy’s Revenge, 1985
A Nightmare on Elm Street 3: Dream Warriors, 1987
A Nightmare on Elm Street 4: The Dream Master, 1988
A Nightmare on Elm Street 5: The Dream Child, 1989
A Nightmare on Elm Street, 1984
A Nightmare on Elm Street, 2010
Notorious, 2009
Notting Hill, 1999
Once Fallen, 2010
Paradox, 2017
Partisan, 2015
Philadelphia, 1993
The Proposal, 2009
R.I.P.D., 2013
Race, 2016
Railroad Tigers, 2016
Rigor Mortis, 2013
Rise of the Legend, 2014
Scorched, 2003
Shaolin, 2011
Shark Tale, 2004
Silver Linings Playbook, 2012
Skating to New York, 2013
Spartacus, 1960
Special ID, 2013
Steve McQueen: Desert Racer, 2015
Supremacy, 2013
Survivor, 2015
Swelter, 2013
Sword of Vengeance, 2013
Tai Chi Hero, 2012
Tai Chi Zero, 2012
The Timber, 2015
Train to Busan, 2016
Tyler Perry’s Boo 2! A Madea Halloween, 2017
Van Helsing, 2004
Very Bad Things, 1998
Warrior, 2011
The Wrath of Vraja, 2013
X-Men, 2000
Zoey to the Max, 2013
Celebrity Game Face, Season 1 (NBC)
August 9
John Wick, 2014
John Wick: Chapter 2, 2017
John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum, 2019
Family Game Fight, Season 1 (NBC)
August 12
Weeds, Season 1-8
Ex-Rated, Season 1 (Peacock Original)
Hart to Heart, Season 1, Episode Batch 2 (Peacock Original)
August 19
My Little Pony, 2017
Five Bedrooms, Season 2 (Peacock Original)
Hart to Heart, Season 1, Episode Batch 3 (Peacock Original)
August 26
American Ninja Warrior Junior, Season 1-2
The Monster in The Shadows (Peacock Original)
Hart to Heart, Season 1, Episode Batch 4 (Peacock Original)