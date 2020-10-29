Everything Coming to Peacock in November and December 2020
While Peacock may be the newest of the major streaming services here in the United States, it has quickly become a popular option for movie and TV fans. Peacock has a free, ad-supported tier that allows users to watch most of its content without having to pay for a subscription, so lots of people are already watching what the service has to offer. Over the next two months, as we inch closer to 2021, Peacock is set to add a bunch of new content for folks to enjoy.
The entire Harry Potter series is leaving Peacock at the end of October, but the service already has replacement content waiting in the wings. On the first day of November, the Bourne trilogy will be added to Peacock's lineup, along with Any Given Sunday, Children of Men, Daybreakers, Little Rascals, and The Fifth Element.
Later in November, Peacock will be debuting the third season of Yellowstone, as well as the highly-anticipated Saved by the Bell reboot series. The first five films in the Tremors franchise will be arriving on December 1st, followed by a couple of Child's Play movies on December 31st.
You can take a look at the full roster of Peacock's new arrivals below.
November 1
American Pie Presents: Band Camp
American Pie Presents: Beta House
American Pie Presents: The Book Of Love
American Pie Presents: The Naked Mile
Any Given Sunday
The Bourne Identity
The Bourne Supremacy
The Bourne Ultimatum
Cell
Children Of Men
Cinderella Man
Daybreakers
Field Of Dreams
The Fifth Element
Gods Of Egypt
The Guru
Hostel
Hostel: Part II
Hunter Killer
Knocked Up
Last Holiday
The Last Witch Hunter
The Legend Of Hercules
Little Drummer Boy
Little Rascals
Meet Joe Black
Mr. Magoo's Christmas Carol
My Best Friend's Girl
Mystery Men
Nighthawks
Parenthood
Police Academy
Prince Of Darkness
Santa Claus: The Movie
Scent Of A Woman
The Scorpion King
The Shape Of Thing
The Ugly Truth
Wanted
What Women Want
Winchestor ’73
Z for Zachariah
American Pickers
Ancient Aliens
Botched S6
The Profit S7
There’s Johnny S1
December 1
Batman Begins
Because I Said So
Beetlejuice
Blues Brothers 2000
The Bone Collector
Changeling
Connie and Carla
Crazy, Stupid, Love
Cry Freedom
The Dark Knight
Fair Game
Fast & Furious 6
The Goonies
HULK
Jessabelle
Jet Li’s Fearless
Margin Call
Monster-in-Law
The Mummy: Tomb of The Dragon Emperor
The Ninth Gate
The Paper
Problem Child
Problem Child 2
Red 2
Robin Hood
Santa’s Slay
Se7en
Seeking A Friend For the End Of The World
Serenity
The Skulls
Sleepy Hallow
Space Jam
Tremors
Tremors 3: Back to Perfection
Tremors 4: The Legend Begins
Tremors 5: Bloodlines
Tremors II
Wet Hot American Summer
Wonderland
Curse of Oak Island S1,S3-7
December 16
American Gangster
Flash of Genius
In Bruges
It’s Complicated
The Place Beyond the Pines
Tale of Despereaux
Your Highness