Everything Coming to Peacock in November and December 2020

While Peacock may be the newest of the major streaming services here in the United States, it has quickly become a popular option for movie and TV fans. Peacock has a free, ad-supported tier that allows users to watch most of its content without having to pay for a subscription, so lots of people are already watching what the service has to offer. Over the next two months, as we inch closer to 2021, Peacock is set to add a bunch of new content for folks to enjoy.

The entire Harry Potter series is leaving Peacock at the end of October, but the service already has replacement content waiting in the wings. On the first day of November, the Bourne trilogy will be added to Peacock's lineup, along with Any Given Sunday, Children of Men, Daybreakers, Little Rascals, and The Fifth Element.

Later in November, Peacock will be debuting the third season of Yellowstone, as well as the highly-anticipated Saved by the Bell reboot series. The first five films in the Tremors franchise will be arriving on December 1st, followed by a couple of Child's Play movies on December 31st.

You can take a look at the full roster of Peacock's new arrivals below.