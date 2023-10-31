Paw Patrol: The Mighty Movie Blu-Ray, Digital Release Date

Paw Patrol: The Mighty Movie is getting a home video release on Blu-ray and DVD sooner than expected. Young fans and their families can pick up the latest Paw Patrol movie at home on December 12. As an added bonus, Paw Patrol: The Mighty Movie will be available on digital the same day as well. It's been a month since the Paramount Pictures movie flew into theaters and its been a nice run for Chase, Rumble and all their friends. Paw Patrol: The Mighty Movie has managed to soar to $160 million at the box office so far. That's an amazing total for a family movie in the midst of all the competition from different projects. Expect those home video numbers to not lag to far behind.

For Spin Master and Nickelodeon, the benefits have even stretched into the realm of toys. The company told Licensing.biz that they have already seen some amazing results from Paw Patrol: The Mighty Movie. Becca Hanlon, senior brand manager at Spin Master Toys explained, "It has been fantastic to see the fans' excitement in the lead up to the release of the second film, Paw Patrol: The Mighty Movie, and we're thrilled that our toys are helping to bring the action of the big screen into homes up and down the country."

Paw Patrol: The Movie 3 Is Already On The Way

With the success of Paw Patrol: The Mighty Movie, the sequel is already coming. Paramount and Spin Master Toys made a joint announcement recently. "PAW Patrol has entertained generations of preschoolers while subtly teaching them the value of community, inclusiveness and teamwork," said Jennifer Dodge, Spin Master Entertainment's President.

"On the cusp of the premiere of our second, super-powered film, the universal love for our pups is stronger than ever. We're thrilled to announce a third feature film, expanding the PAW Patrol universe further with an epic new adventure," she continued. "Featuring action-packed missions and exploring new terrains, this movie will be larger-than-life and once again show how small paws can make big prints."

Said Ramsey Naito, President of Paramount Animation & Nickelodeon Animation, "PAW Patrol remains in a class of its own as a beloved and recognizable cultural touchstone for kids and families everywhere. Alongside our partners at Spin Master, we are so excited to continue to bring these pups' big-screen adventures to PAW Patrol's legion of fans around the world."

What Is Paw Patrol: The Mighty Movie About?

(Photo: Spin Master/Nickelodeon)

Here's how Paramount describes the new movie: "When a magical meteor crash lands in Adventure City, it gives the PAW Patrol pups superpowers, transforming them into The MIGHTY PUPS! For Skye, the smallest member of the team, her new powers are a dream come true. But things take a turn for the worse when the pups' archrival Humdinger breaks out of jail and teams up with Victoria Vance, a meteor-obsessed mad scientist, to steal the superpowers and turn themselves into supervillains. With the fate of Adventure City hanging in the balance, the Mighty Pups have to stop the supervillains before it's too late, and Skye will need to learn that even the smallest pup can make the biggest difference."

