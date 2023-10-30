Good Burger 2 Trailer Reunites Kenan Thompson and Kel Mitchell

Welcome back to Good Burger, home of the Good Burger! Paramount+ on Monday cooked up the Good Burger 2 trailer, reuniting fast food duo Dexter Reed (Kenan Thompson) and original cashier Ed (Kel Mitchell) more than 25 years after they served burger rival Mondo Burger in the 1997 Nickelodeon comedy. In the new sequel to the iconic '90s favorite based on the All That sketch series, the classic combo of Kenan and Kel are back for seconds when Good Burger 2 premieres November 22nd exclusively on Paramount+. Watch the new trailer above.

Per the official synopsis, "Dexter Reed is down on his luck after another one of his inventions fails. Ed welcomes Dex back to Good Burger with open arms and gives him his old job back. With a new crew working at Good Burger, Dex devises a plan to get back on his feet but unfortunately puts the fate of Good Burger at risk once again."

(Photo: Vanessa Clifton)

Along with Thompson and Mitchell, Good Burger 2 also stars Jillian Bell (Murder Mystery 2) as Katt Boswell and Lil Rel Howery (Vacation Friends 2) as Cecil McNevin of MegaCorp, who are plotting to fire all Good Burger employees and replace them with robots as part of the global "Mega Good Burger" expansion; Alex R. Hibbert (The Chi) as Ed's son, Ed2, a mini-me version of his dad and Good Burger's newest trainee; Kamaia Fairburn (Blockbuster) as Dexter and Ed's cool and confident co-worker, Mia; Fabrizio Guido (Mr. Iglesias) as 16-year-old Good Burger employee Mr. Jensen, who tries (and fails) to keep his employees in line; Elizabeth Hinkler (Tiny Beautiful Things) and Emily Hinkler (The Good Doctor), as Cindy and Mindy, 16-year-old identical twins who are the cooks at the restaurant; and Anabel Graetz (Free Guy) as Ruth, the most senior employee at Good Burger among a bunch of teenagers.

Original Good Burger cast members and All That alums Josh Server and Lori Beth Denberg will reprise their roles as howdy-do drive-thru worker Fizz and customer Connie Muldoon, respectively. Carmen Electra — who played Roxanne, the sultry Mondo Burger plant who tried to get Ed to spill his secret Ed's Sauce recipe in the original — also makes an appearance in Good Burger 2, which features cameos by Mark Cuban (Shark Tank), former NFL tight end Rob "Gronk" Gronkowski (80 for Brady), and Flula Borg (The Suicide Squad).

Thompson and Mitchell, who originated their roles as Dex and Ed in the '90s sketch series All That in 1994, serve as executive producers alongside writers Kevin Kopelow & Heath Seifert (All That, Good Burger). Phil Traill (The Middle, Brooklyn Nine-Nine) directs from a script also credited to James III (Tyler Perry's Young Dylan, All That).

Good Burger 2 premieres November 22nd on Paramount+, joining the original Good Burger and the first four seasons of All That. You can try Paramount+ for free here.