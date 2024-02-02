New Peanuts Special Welcome Home, Franklin Gets Trailer From Apple TV+

Fans of the Peanuts franchise have had a lot to be thankful for in recent years, as Apple TV+'s purchase of the rights to the series has allowed the streamer to develop all-new specials focusing on beloved supporting characters, with the next special being Snoopy Presents: Welcome Home, Franklin. The upcoming special will explore how Franklin first became friends with Charlie Brown and became an integral component of the Peanuts gang, with a trailer for the special having been released to give a glimpse of the excitement. You can check out the trailer for the new special below before Snoopy Presents: Welcome Home, Franklin premieres on Apple TV+ on February 16th.

The origin story for one of Peanuts' most beloved characters, the special follows Franklin as he moves to a new town and navigates new friendships. Franklin's family is always on the move with his dad's military job, and everywhere he goes Franklin finds support in a notebook filled with his grandfather's advice on friendship. But when Franklin tries his usual strategies with the Peanuts gang, he has trouble fitting in. That's until he learns about the neighborhood Soap Box Derby race -- according to his grandfather, everyone loves a winner! He's sure that winning the race will also mean winning over some new friends. All he needs is a partner, which he finds in Charlie Brown. Franklin and Charlie Brown work together to build a car and in the process become good buddies. But as the race nears, the pressure mounts -- can their car and their newfound friendship make it to the finish line?

Produced for Apple TV+ by Peanuts and WildBrain, the special is directed by Emmy Award winner Raymond S. Persi (The Simpsons, Wreck-It-Ralph) and is co-written by Robb Armstrong (Jump Start) along with Craig Schulz, Bryan Schulz, and Cornelius Uliano, from an original story by Armstrong and Scott Montgomery (The Snoopy Show). Executive producers are Craig Schulz, Bryan Schulz, Cornelius Uliano, Paige Braddock, Josh Scherba, Stephanie Betts, and Logan McPherson.

This is only the latest original special coming from Apple TV+, having previously delivered fans Snoopy Presents: One-of-a-Kind Marcie, Snoopy Presents: Lucy's School, and Snoopy Presents: For Auld Lang Syne. Additionally, it was announced last year that an all-new Peanuts feature film was being developed for the big screen.

Snoopy Presents: Welcome Home, Franklin premieres on Apple TV+ on February 16th.

