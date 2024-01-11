New Peanuts Special and More Family-Friendly Programming Coming to Apple TV+

Snoopy Presents: Welcome Home, Franklin, Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock Season 2, and more are coming to the streamer.

Of all the different brands that call Apple TV+ home, there's arguably none more popular than the Peanuts gang, with the streamer revealing details today about the all-new special Snoopy Presents: Welcome Home, Franklin. That's not the only exciting update to family-friendly programming coming to the streamer in the near future, as an all-new season of Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock and a new season of Sago Mini Friends will also be arriving in the coming months. Sago Mini Friends Season 2 will debut on January 26th, Snoopy Presents: Welcome Home, Franklin will debut on February 16th, and Season 2 of Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock will debut on March 29th.

The upcoming programming is described as follows:

Sago Mini Friends – Season 2 Premieres Friday, January 26th

Based on the charming characters and artful designs featured in the popular and award-winning Sago Mini World app, developed by Sago Mini, Sago Mini Friends is an adorable nod to gratitude, spotlighting Harvey the floppy-eared dog and his best friends, Jinja the cat, Jack the rabbit, and Robin the bird. Along with a unique cast of residents as colorful as their own whimsical world, the four friends play, explore, imagine, and celebrate daily in their joyful town of Sagoville. In each episode of the series, which is recognized as a Common Sense Media Selection for Families, Harvey and all his friends express their true thankfulness for all things, big and small, through optimism, kindness, preschool-friendly humor, and unforgettable original songs!



Snoopy Presents: Welcome Home, Franklin – New Special Premieres Friday, February 16th

The origin story for one of Peanuts' most beloved characters, Franklin, follows how he approaches making new friends. Franklin's family is always on the move with his dad's military job, and everywhere he goes Franklin finds support in a notebook filled with his grandfather's advice on friendship. But when Franklin tries his usual strategies with the Peanuts gang, he has trouble fitting in. That's until he learns about the neighborhood Soap Box Derby race -- according to his grandfather, everyone loves a winner! He's sure that winning the race will also mean winning over some new friends. All he needs is a partner, which he finds in Charlie Brown. Franklin and Charlie Brown work together to build a car and in the process become good buddies. But as the race nears, the pressure mounts -- can their car and their newfound friendship make it to the finish line?



Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock – Season 2 Premieres Friday, March 29th

In the second season of the Emmy Award-winning series, Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock, the reboot of Jim Henson's beloved classic Fraggle Rock, the Fraggles are back for more epic, fun adventures! This time, with big changes affecting the Rock, the Fraggles, Doozers, and Gorgs will be forced to confront their past and celebrate their interdependence, as they move through challenges together with hope, silliness, and brand-new songs, all while dancing their cares away ... down at Fraggle Rock.

Jim Henson's fun-loving and musical Fraggles -- Gobo, Red, Boober, Mokey, Wembley, and Uncle Travelling Matt -- alongside new Fraggles and Doozers, embark on epic, hilarious adventures about the magic that happens when we celebrate and care for our interconnected world. Tony and Grammy Award winner, and Emmy Award nominee Daveed Diggs (Hamilton) returns for Season 2 alongside Academy Award winner Ariana DeBose (Schmigadoon!), Emmy Award winner Brett Goldstein (Ted Lasso), and Emmy Award winner Catherine O'Hara (Schitt's Creek) in guest star roles.

