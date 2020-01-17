Bad Boys For Life Wins Movie of the Year at 2020 People's Choice Awards

✖

Awards season is well under way and while this is the time of year when entertainment takes the time to honor the best in film, television, and more for the year, thanks to the People's Choice Awards, fans have their say as well. Chosen by the fans, the People's Choice Awards celebrate their favorites across the pop culture spectrum and while things may have looked a little different at the movies this year due to COVID-19 related theater closures and film delays fans still came together to choose their favorite for the year, making Bad Boys For Life The Movie of 2020.

The fourth installment of the Bad Boys franchise, Bad Boys for Life sees Will Smith and Martin Lawrence reprise their rolws as Mike Lowrey and Marcus Burnett respectively. In the film, an aging Burnett has become a police inspector while Lowery, suffering a midlife crisis, is assigned to head up AMMO, a "young guns" group of millennial cops with whom he has nothing in common. Both of them reunite once again when a fierce cartel mob boss, whose brother they defeated years earlier, makes a retaliation effort on Mike just as both he and Marcus are about to officially retire.

There were some solid nominees for this year's Movie of The Year honor. Nominated were Bad Boys For Life, Birds of Prey: And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn, Extraction, Hamilton, Project Power, The Invisible Man, The Old Guard, and Trolls World Tour.

Winners for the People's Choice Awards are determined by fans who can vote for their choice 3 ways, per the People's Choice Awards website: pca.eonline.com, Twitter, and Xfinity (where available) with Twitter voting requiring a specific format using the category hashtag and corresponding nominee hashtag in the same post. Fans can vote up to 25 times per day, per category, per method to ensure their choice is heard.

Are you surprised Bad Boys For Life won Movie of 2020? Let us know in the comments.