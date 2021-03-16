Disney Begins Production on Live-Action Peter Pan & Wendy

✖

Another live-action Disney adaptation is heading into production, as cameras began rolling on Peter Pan & Wendy early Tuesday morning. Disney announced the production kickoff on Tuesday, confirming that filming is now underway in Vancouver, Canada. This brings the highly-anticipated project just one step closer to its eventual release on Disney+ in 2022.

Peter Pan & Wendy is directed by David Lowery, the filmmaker behind Disney's live-action retelling of Pete's Dragon. Lowery wrote the screenplay for the film with Toby Halbrooks and will be reteaming with Pete's Dragon producer Jim Whitaker.

The film is based on J. M. Barrie's novel Peter and Wendy, as well as the classic 1953 animated film from Walt Disney Animation. So, unlike some of the other live-action remakes of animated classics we've seen in recent years, Peter Pan & Wendy won't be a direct copy of a previous film, but rather a reimagining of the source material.

Jude Law stars in Peter Pan & Wendy as the infamous Captain Hook. He'll be joined by Yara Shahidi as Tinker Bell, Ever Anderson as Wendy, Alexander Molony as Peter Pan, Molly Parker as Mrs. Darling, Alan Tudyk as Mr. Darling, Joshua Pickering as John, Jacobi Jupe as Michael, Alyssa Wapanatank as Tiger Lily, and Jim Gaffigan as Smee.

“Peter Pan has long been one of my favorite stories, partially because I’ve always resisted growing up, but also because of the heart, adventure and imagination that makes J.M. Barrie’s original tale so evergreen,” Lowery said in a statement. “I’m thrilled to have the opportunity to redefine his iconic characters for a new generation - and even more excited that I get to do so with such an exceptional cast and crew.”

You can take a look at Disney's description of Peter Pan & Wendy below.

"Based on J. M. Barrie’s novel Peter and Wendy and inspired by the 1953 animated classic, “Peter Pan & Wendy” is the timeless tale of a young girl who, defying her parents’ wishes to attend boarding school, travels with her two younger brothers to the magical Neverland. There, she meets a boy who refuses to grow up, a tiny fairy and an evil pirate captain, and they soon find themselves on a thrilling and dangerous adventure far, far away from their family and the comforts of home."

