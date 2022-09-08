Netflix Releases Trailer for Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio

On Wednesday, Netflix released the trailer for Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio. The film, del Toro's first animated feature, stars Ewan McGregor as Sebastian J. Cricket, the cricket who lives in Pinocchio's wooden heart and serves as the film's storyteller.. Del Toro teams with the Jim Henson Company and ShadowMachine on the stop-motion animation take on Carlo Collodi's novel, which follows a puppet boy who comes to life. With McGregor, the voice cast also includes David Bradley as Geppetto, Gregory Mann as Pinocchio, Finn Wolfhard, Cate Blanchett, John Turturro, Ron Perlman, Tim Blake Nelson, and Burn Gorman, with Christoph Waltz and Tilda Swinton.

"No art form has influenced my life and my work more than animation and no single character in history has had as deep of a personal connection to me as Pinocchio," del Toro said when Netflix announced the film in 2018. "In our story, Pinocchio is an innocent soul with an uncaring father who gets lost in a world he cannot comprehend. He embarks on an extraordinary journey that leaves him with a deep understanding of his father and the real world. I've wanted to make this movie for as long as I can remember. After the incredible experience we have had on Trollhunters, I am grateful that the talented team at Netflix is giving me the opportunity of a lifetime to introduce audiences everywhere to my version of this strange puppet-turned-real-boy."

At the time, Melissa Cobb, Vice President of Kids and Family at Netflix, added, "Throughout his distinguished career, Guillermo has exhibited mastery in inspiring people through his magical worlds filled with unforgettable and magnificent characters, from the monsters in Pan's Labyrinth to the aquatic creature in The Shape of Water. We are incredibly excited to expand our relationship with Guillermo and we know that his deeply touching vision for bringing Pinocchio to life on Netflix will be embraced by audiences the world over."

Pinnochio expands on del Toro's existing working relationship with Netflix. He previously co-created the Emmy award-winning animated television series Trollhunters, the first installment of the Tales of Arcadia trilogy. Del Toro's horror anthology Cabinet of Curiosities debuts on Netflix later this year.

Pinnochio debuts in theaters in November and on Netflix in December.