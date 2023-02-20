Pirates of the Caribbean Star Orlando Bloom Would Like to Return to the Franchise

Orlando Bloom debuted his Will Turner in 2003's Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl, going on to reprise his role in three sequels, and if the actor had his way, he'd like to revive his character for another adventure in the franchise. The future of the franchise is a bit uncertain, as there are multiple possible avenues that are expected to be explored in the series' future, though with the minds behind the series not divulging the details of such adventures, it's unknown if there's an opportunity for Will Turner to make a comeback.

"Oh, gosh, you know, I did get to go back and play Legolas in The Hobbit, which was 10 years later. I was like, 'This is a lot of fun!'" Bloom shared with Parade about characters he would like to reprise. "Because he's such a great space to be in, and I think Will -- I mean, Will's so great. I wouldn't mind seeing what Will looked like today in some ways, because he was such this earnest guy, but after rumbling around the bottom of the ocean for as long as he would have done at this point, it'd be interesting to see how he surfaces and what he's like."

Turner was a focal point of the original trilogy of films, ultimately returning to the series for 2017's Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales.

Following the release of that most recent sequel, talks emerged that Margot Robbie would be leading a new installment that focused more on female characters. However, producer Jerry Bruckheimer confirmed that it would likely be a different continuation of the franchise that would be realized first, while also teasing that the Robbie-starring film was still in the works.

When speaking to Collider about the female-focused Robbie project, Bruckheimer confirmed, "I think that that script will come forward at a certain point. We developed two different stories for Pirates and the other one's going forward first, so that's what we're working on, to try to get that one made."

