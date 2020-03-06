Pixar Reportedly Casting First Transgender Character for Upcoming Project

✖

After introducing their first ever openly LGBTQ+ character in Onward last year, Pixar is now seeking an actress to take on the role of their first transgender character for an upcoming project. The Twitter account of the San Francisco Trans March was among the organizations notified about the cast listing which calls for a youth, voice-over role for an upcoming Pixar project. Called Jess, the character is described as being "a 14-year-old transgender girl. She's compassionate, funny and always has your back." The studio is reportedly seeking actresses 12 to 17 that are "enthusiastic, outgoing, funny and energetic" and "can authentically portray a 14-year-old transgender girl."

Given the long timeline of production needed for a Pixar animated project it's likely that this is for something that is potentially a year or two, or more, away. The studio has openly spoken about their plans before, detailing at Disney Investor Day last year that they have several upcoming feature films. First up feature wise is the upcoming Luca, due out in June of this year; which will be followed by the Red Panda-themed Turning Red and the Toy Story adjacent movie Lightyear starring Chris Evans both in 2022. An untitled film is also scheduled for June of 2023.

Sorry folks, we should have been more specific with how we know this is real. We talked to the casting director and they sent us this flyer. They're reaching out to other orgs as well, but we got the sense we're the first to post about it. — Trans March (@transmarch) April 20, 2021

Pixar is also developing multiple Disney+ original TV shows including: Dug Days, followung the dog Dug from 2009's Up, which debuts in the Fall of 2021; a Cars TV series which will (naturally) follow Mater and Lighting McQueen, due out Fall 2022; and an original series titled Win or Lose, described as their first ever "long form" series which "follows a middle school softball team in the week leading up to their championship game, and each episode is told from the perspective of a different character."

Though it's unclear which role the character of "Jess" could be being written for, it's certainly possible that this part could be for the Win or Lose series. Sadly that series is not scheduled to be released on Disney+ until 2023.

