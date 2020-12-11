Lightyear: Chris Evans to Lead New Toy Story Spin-Off Movie from Pixar

✖

Among the many exciting announcements by Disney during their Disney Investor Day presentations came a surprise one from Pixar who revealed a spin-off of Toy Story is on the way! Titled "Lightyear," the film is about the Buzz Lightyear character but isn't about the toy Buzz Lightyear. Pixar head Pete Docter explained it thus, "At first glance you might think, 'Well, this is a Toy Story film. Well, not so fast. See, back when we created the very first Toy Story, we designed Buzz Lightyear with the idea that he was a toy based on some really cool character from an epic, blockbuster film. Well, all these years later we decided it’s time to make that film."

Docter also confirmed that Tim Allen will NOT be voicing Buzz in the film, but Captain America himself Chris Evans will take on the part of the hero. Evans confirmed the news as well, tweeting: "I don’t even have the words....And just to be clear, this isn’t Buzz Lightyear the toy. This is the origin story of the human Buzz Lightyear that the toy is based on." Finding Dory co-director Angus MacLane will helm the animated adventure which will be released in theaters in the summer of 2022. Watch the video below!

Lightyear was just one of many announcements by Pixar that were confirmed today including: Turning Red, from Domee Shi, director of the Academy Award-winning short Bao, Domee Shi, comes a film about Mei, a young girl who experiences the awkwardness of being a teenager and with an added twist when she gets too excited, she transforms into a giant red panda (in theaters March 11, 2022); and Luca, a celebration of the friendship between a boy named Luca and his best friend Alberto during their unforgettable summer (in theaters June 2021).

Also announced was a trio of Pixar produced TV series for Disney+ including: Dug Day, a spin-off of Up, where Dug discovers the dangers of suburbia like puppies, fireworks, and... SQUIRRELS (premiering on Disney+ Fall 2021); a Cars spin-off following Lightning McQueen and Mater on a road trip across the country (premiering on Disney+ Fall 2022); and Pixar's first long-form animated series, Win or Lose, following a middle school softball team in the week leading up to their championship game, and each episode is told from the perspective of a different character (premiering on Disney+ Fall 2023).