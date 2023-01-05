Plane Final Trailer Released for New Gerard Butler Movie

Plane, the upcoming Gerard Butler action movie that has audiences laughing out loud at its absurd title, is doubling down on its meme status with one last trailer. Showing of some new footage from the thriller, which also stars Marvel's Luke Cage actor Mike Colter, the final trailer for the movie really leans into its cult status that it's earned, largely thanks to its goofy title. For what its worth, the movie does seem like it will be a fun time when all it said and done, but the cult status that its trailer alone has earned could spawn some box office success. Take a look at the final trailer for Plane.

In the white-knuckle action movie Plane, pilot Brodie Torrance (Gerard Butler) saves his passengers from a lightning strike by making a risky landing on a war-torn island – only to find that surviving the landing was just the beginning. When most of the passengers are taken hostage by dangerous rebels, the only person Torrance can count on for help is Louis Gaspare (Mike Colter), an accused murderer who was being transported by the FBI. In order to rescue the passengers, Torrance will need Gaspare's help, and will learn there's more to Gaspare than meets the eye.

Also starring in the movie are Mulan's Yoson An, Jurassic World Dominion's Daniella Pineda, The Wire's Paul Ben-Victor Remi Adeleke (The Terminal List), Joey Slotnick (Twister), Evan Dane Taylor (Spider-Man: Homecoming), Claro de los Reyes, and Scandal's Tony Goldwyn. Blood Father and Assault on Precinct 13 (2005) director Jean-François Richet helms the movie which features a script by Charles Cumming and J.P. Davis

The first trailer for Plane began to pop up in theaters in November, showcasing classic Gerard Butler-style action and thriller-esque hijinks, only to end with the title reveal of the movie, "Plane." Theater-goers were quick to tweet about their entire audience's reaction to this, which played more like the punchline of a joke rather than a movie title reveal. Chatter about the movie must have impressed the brass at Lionsgate though, who moved the release date for the film up by two weeks. Plane is now set to open in theaters January 13th.