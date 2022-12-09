Planned Batman Beyond Movie With Michael Keaton Reportedly Cancelled

The hits just keep on coming for Warner Bros. Discovery and DC Studios after it was revealed that the future is up in the air for the franchise. Warner Bros. Pictures co-CEO's Michael De Luca and Pamela Abdy scrapped Patty Jenkins plans for Wonder Woman 3 and the director officially exited the project. On the other side of things, Jason Momoa may not play Aquaman again after Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom and may be recast as Lobo. Henry Cavill's future is also up in the air after it was revealed that he filmed a Superman cameo for The Flash, but WB may be opting to scrap it entirely. According to a rumor from The Hot Mic Podcast's Jeff Sneider, Michael Keaton was in line to get another Batman movie, but that's no longer happening, and The Wrap's Umberto Gonzalez also reveals that that film was supposed to be a live-action Batman Beyond. You can check out Gonzalez's tweet below!

"FYI @TheInSneider," Gonzalez wrote in the tweet. "The "solo" Michael Keaton Batman movie you're talking about that Christina Hodson was writing, was in fact the BATMAN BEYOND movie."

FYI @TheInSneider, the "solo" Michael Keaton Batman movie you're talking about that Christina Hodson was writing, was in fact the BATMAN BEYOND movie. pic.twitter.com/I1MpKZiJGG — Umberto Gonzalez (@elmayimbe) December 9, 2022

James Gunn and Peter Safran began their jobs as Co-CEO's of DC Studios at the beginning of the month and it's safe to say that the future of DC is looking bright. When the duo was announced by the new Warner Bros. Discovery boss, they released a statement on their excitement for the job.

"We're honored to be the stewards of these DC characters we've loved since we were children," Gunn and Safran added in a joint statement. "We look forward to collaborating with the most talented writers, directors, and actors in the world to create an integrated, multilayered universe that still allows for the individual expression of the artists involved. Our commitment to Superman, Batman, Wonder Woman, Aquaman, Harley Quinn, and the rest of the DC stable of characters is only equaled by our commitment to the wonder of human possibility these characters represent. We're excited to invigorate the theatrical experience around the world as we tell some of the biggest, most beautiful, and grandest stories ever told."

The most recently released DC Film to hit theaters was the Dwayne Johnson-led Black Adam. Black Adam will star Johnson and will also feature Aldis Hodge (Underground, The Invisible Man) as Hawkman, Noah Centineo (To All the Boys I Love Before, Charlie's Angels) as Atom Smasher, Quintessa Swindell (Trinkets, Euphoria) as Cyclone, Sarah Shahi (The L Word, Sex/Life) as Adrianna Tomaz, and Pierce Brosnan (GoldenEye, Mamma Mia!) as Doctor Fate. Uli Latukefu, Marwan Kenzari, Mohammed Amer, James Cusati-Moyer, and Bodhi Sabongui have also been cast.

