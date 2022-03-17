Play-Doh Animated Movie in the Works From Crazy Rich Asians Director and The Big Sick Writer

The film world has tapped into nostalgia with a wide array of toy franchises over the years, and it looks like Play-Doh will soon be joining that list. On Thursday, it was announced that eOne and Hasbro are developing an animated feature film inspired by the moldable claylike compound. The project would be written and executive produced by The Big Sick and Immigrant‘s Emily V. Gordon, with Crazy Rich Asians and In the Heights director John M. Chu lined up to produce and possibly direct. Plot details surrounding the project are currently under wraps.

“The team looks forward to bringing the audience a moldable, pliable, iconically scented story about the importance of imagination,” Chu and Gordon said in a statement. Gordon also took to Twitter to react to the news teasing that the project will deal with “creativity, imagination, and the purpose of art”, and will be able to use some of her past training as a play therapist.

Videos by ComicBook.com

https://twitter.com/emilyvgordon/status/1504588326279344137?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

Lance Johnson and Jane Lee will oversee the film through Chu’s Electric Somewhere banner. Jillian Share, Chanel Vidal and Steven Holster will oversee for eOne.

This is the latest eOne and Hasbro project based on one of the latter’s toy franchises, with a Dungeons & Dragons movie poised to be released on March 3, 2023, and a film reboot of Transformers lined up for June 23, 2023. There are also new projects lined up surrounding Power Rangers, Risk, Magic the Gathering, Ouija, Clue, and Mouse Trap.

This project comes as Hasbro recently announced that Chris Cocks, who previously oversaw the company’s Wizards of the Coast division which controls franchises like Magic: The Gathering and Dungeons and Dragons, will be operating as its newest Chief Executive Officer.

“Chris’s extensive omni-channel experience and proven track record make him the ideal leader for Hasbro as it continues to become the world’s leading play and entertainment company,” current Hasbro Board Chair Tracy Leinbach said in a statement announcing Cocks’ promotion.

“A storyteller and gamer at heart, Chris innately understands how to create and nurture brands to drive fan and consumer connection across channels,” Stoddart added.

What do you think of Hasbro and eOne developing a Play-Doh movie? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

h/t: Deadline