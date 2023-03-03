Dungeons & Dragons Movie Wraps Filming

✖

The Dungeons & Dragons movie has ended filming. Earlier this week, co-director John Francis Daley announced that they had wrapped filming on the upcoming Dungeons & Dragons movie after several months of on-location and closed set shooting in the United Kingdom. Fans knew that production was coming to an end, as Daley's co-director and partner Jonathan Goldstein noted that they had finished filming scenes with Hugh Grant and Rege-Jean Page earlier this month. With production finished, the post-production work on the movie begins, with the team adding special effects and editing the movie ahead of its 2023 release date.

Wrapped D&D today! Still alive! — John Francis Daley (@JohnFDaley) August 19, 2021

Outside of a handful of set photo leaks, the Dungeons & Dragons movie is shrouded in secrecy. We know that the movie stars Chris Pine, Michelle Rodriguez, Justice Smith, and Sophia Lillis in addition to Page and Grant. We also know that Grant will play the villain of the film. But while the movie will be set in the Forgotten Realms, a well-known locale used in many D&D games, we have no details about the plot of the movie or who the actors will be playing. Scenes for the movie have been filmed at several historical locations in the United Kingdom, including Alnwick Castle, Carrickfergus Castle, and Wells Cathedral. Scenes were also filmed at Galboly, an Irish village previously used to film scenes for Game of Thrones.

Dungeons & Dragons has had a long and winding path to movie theaters. The movie was originally supposed to be released in July 2021, but was delayed to November 2021 and then May 2022 due to the COVID pandemic. Daley and Goldstein were announced as the directors of the movie back in 2019, but casting for the movie didn't start until December 2020. Filming for the movie only started in April, and the movie's release was pushed back again to March 2023.

So far, we've seen no production stills or even an early trailer. We might have to wait a while for those as the movie won't hit theaters until March 3, 2023.