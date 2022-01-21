Paramount Announces New Movie Release Dates for Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Transformers, and More

The next two installments in the Mission: Impossible franchise aren’t the only movies getting new release dates from Paramount Pictures. Seven more movies under the Paramount umbrella are shifting dates, including films for Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Transformers, and A Quiet Place. The films all range from live-action to animated feature films, with the majority of dates now listed for either 2023 or 2024. Reasons weren’t given for the new dates, but they most likely come down to the never-ending pandemic and its effect on the theater business. With the omicron variant still surging, audiences aren’t racing back to sit in packed theaters.

Erik Davis from Fandango and Rotten Tomatoes shared the new Paramount Pictures release dates. For fans and potential moviegoers, this is hopefully the last they’ll see of any more changes to Paramount’s theatrical schedule, but you never know what the future holds in this rocky market. Keep reading to find out when your favorite upcoming films will be released.

Here are all the Paramount release changes today. They also include:

– Blazing Samurai will release on 7/22/22

– Untitled #AQuietPlace movie – now dated for 9/22/23

– New TMNT movie now 8/4/23

Animated Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles

The animated Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles moves up a week from August 11, 2023 to August 7, 2023. The reboot was originally announced last June, and is separate from the animated movie in the works from Netflix. This will be Nickelodeon Animation Studio’s first-ever CG theatrical production, and comes from Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, and James Weaver Producer. Jeff Rowe (Gravity Falls, Connected) is directing, with a script from Brendan O’Brian (Neighbors: Sorority Rising, Mike and Dave Need Wedding Dates).

“Adding Seth, Evan and James’ genius to the humor and action that’s already an integral part of TMNT is going to make this a next-level reinvention of the property,” said Brian Robbins, president of kids & family entertainment for ViacomCBS, in a press release. “I’m looking forward to see what they do, and I know that Ramsey Naito and her team are excited to take the Nick Animation Studio into another great direction with their first-ever CG-animated theatrical.”

Animated Transformers Movie

An untitled animated Transformers movie sets a release date of July 19, 2024. Word of Hasbro developing an animated flick came down in September 2017, with the company hoping to release a new one every year. It was reported that the new movie would take place in the same universe as Michael Bay’s series of feature films and could possibly reveal the origins of the Autobots and Decepticons.

Paramount is already busy with its next live-action movie, Transformers: Rise of the Beasts. The movie wrapped filming in October and comes from director Steven Caple Jr. and stars Anthony Ramos (In the Heights) and Dominique Fisher (Judas and the Black Messiah).

Untitled A Quiet Place

An untitled A Quiet Place moves from March 31, 2023, to September 22, 2023. There’s no word on if this is for the third movie in the A Quiet Place trilogy or the planned spinoff, but more than likely it’s for movie Number 3. Jeff Nichols stepped down after directing A Quiet Place and A Quiet Place Part II, with PIG director Michael Sarnoski stepping in to fill the void.

“I set up a couple of tiny little Easter eggs in [Part II] that not only explain more about [the original], but would allow for more mythology,” John Krasinski teased to Total Film last year. “But, being a Boston Catholic, I can’t be like, ‘Yeah, of course, there’ll be a third!’ No, not at all.”

“I haven’t heard from the studio that they want a third one,” Krasinski admitted. “But the good news is that the studio and I are on the same page in that this isn’t one of those franchises where we keep pumping them out if they make money. I think we’ve proven that this is an original idea that is really beloved by people in a way that… I don’t want to break that promise to people.”

He continued, “But if I could think of a way to continue this world as elegantly as people deserve, because they gave me their trust in watching this movie and loving this movie as much as they did? Sure. But if you’re asking: do I think I could just do a third one, to just do a third one? No way.”

Blazing Samurai

Another animated feature coming from Paramount is Blazing Samurai, directed by Rob Minkoff (The Lion King) and Mark Koetsier. It sports an all-star cast including Michael Cera, Samuel Jackson, Ricky Gervais, Mel Brooks, George Takei, Djimon Hounsou, Michelle Yeoh, Kathy Shim, Kylie Kuioka, Gabriel Iglesias and Aasif Mandvi. It’s official release date is July 22, 2022.

The synopsis of the movie reads: “An action packed animated comedy for all the family inspired by Mel Brooks’ timeless classic, Blazing Saddles. Hank, a loveable dog with a head full of dreams about becoming a samurai, sets off in search of his destiny.”

Secret Headquarters

The original superhero movie Secret Headquarters got moved up a week from August 12, 2022, to August 5, 2022. It brings together to MCU alums in Owen Wilson and Michael Peña. Secret Headquarters is described as a “high-concept family action movie about a kid who discovers the secret headquarters of the world’s most powerful superhero hidden beneath his home and must defend it with his group of friends when villains attack.” It’s produced by Jerry Bruckheimer and directed by Henry Joost and Ariel Schulman (Project Power).

Paramount’s Remaining Release Date Changes

The other movies updated on Paramount Pictures’ calendar are The Godfather 50 Years (February 25, 2022) and Under the Boardwalk, which was removed from the schedule. It was previously slated for July 22, 2022.