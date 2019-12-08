Playmobil: The Movie May Set Record for Lowest Box Office for Film Opening in Over 2K Theaters

Playmobil: The Movie was expected by many to perform very poorly at the box office this weekend. What wasn’t expected, necessarily, was just how poorly it’d perform. The earliest reports suggest the animated movie will likely gross somewhere in the neighborhood of $702,000. If you’re keeping tracking of records at home, that would be the lowest a movie showing in over 2,000 theaters has ever made in its opening weekend. In comparison, Avengers: Endgame made about $16.67 million per hour throughout its 72-hour opening weekend.

This weekend, the only other wide release opening is The Aeronauts. Otherwise, Knives Out is in its second week, while 21 Bridges, A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood, and Frozen II are each in their third week. Plus Doctor Sleep, Midway, Charlie’s Angels, and Ford v Ferrari are still getting some screen space after being early November releases.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The synopsis for the movie can be found below.

“Playmobil: The Movie takes audiences on an epic comedy adventure through a sprawling imaginative universe in the first-ever feature film inspired by the beloved, award-winning Playmobil® role-play toys. Packed with humour and excitement the film combines endearing and hilarious characters, thrilling adventure and breathtaking scenery in this originally animated heart-warming tale.

When her younger brother Charlie (Gabriel Bateman) unexpectedly disappears into the magical, animated universe of Playmobil®, unprepared Marla (Anya Taylor-Joy) must go on a quest of a lifetime to bring him home. As she sets off on a fantastic journey across stunning new worlds, Marla teams up with some unlikely and heroic new friends – the smooth-talking food truck driver Del (Jim Gaffigan), the dashing and charismatic secret agent Rex Dasher (Daniel Radcliffe), a wholehearted misfit robot, an extravagant fairy-godmother (Meghan Trainor) and many more. Through their vibrant adventure, Marla and Charlie realize that no matter how life plays out, you can achieve anything when you believe in yourself!”

Playmobil: The Movie features voice acting from Anya Taylor-Joy, Gabriel Bateman, Jim Gaffigan, Daniel Radcliffe, Adam Lambert, Kenan Thompson, Meghan Trainor, and Wendi McLendon-Covey amongst others.