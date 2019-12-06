Playmobil: The Movie Projected to Bomb at the Box Office

As one might expect, Playmobil: The Movie likely won’t have too good of an opening weekend at the box office. In fact, the movie will likely crash and burn, according to the latest tracking numbers from industry insiders. A new report from Variety suggests the animated feature from STX Films could end grossing less than $1 million despite it being its opening weekend. The movie is expected to be shown on 2,300 screens throughout the weekend at locations across North America. Based on the international toy franchise of the same name, Playmobil: The Movie reportedly cost upwards of $75 million to produced and was financed in full by Wild Bunch, Pathe, Dimitri Rassam, and On Animation. STX Films is distributing the film stateside.

The movie still faces some stiff competition, with Knives Out, Ford v Ferrari, 21 Bridges, A Beautiful Day In The Neighborhood, and Frozen II still in theaters. Variety suggests Frozen II will end up winning the box office in its third weekend with a $37 million haul.

The synopsis for the movie can be found below.

“Playmobil: The Movie takes audiences on an epic comedy adventure through a sprawling imaginative universe in the first-ever feature film inspired by the beloved, award-winning Playmobil® role-play toys. Packed with humour and excitement the film combines endearing and hilarious characters, thrilling adventure and breathtaking scenery in this originally animated heart-warming tale.

When her younger brother Charlie (Gabriel Bateman) unexpectedly disappears into the magical, animated universe of Playmobil®, unprepared Marla (Anya Taylor-Joy) must go on a quest of a lifetime to bring him home. As she sets off on a fantastic journey across stunning new worlds, Marla teams up with some unlikely and heroic new friends – the smooth-talking food truck driver Del (Jim Gaffigan), the dashing and charismatic secret agent Rex Dasher (Daniel Radcliffe), a wholehearted misfit robot, an extravagant fairy-godmother (Meghan Trainor) and many more. Through their vibrant adventure, Marla and Charlie realize that no matter how life plays out, you can achieve anything when you believe in yourself!”

Playmobil: The Movie features voice acting from Anya Taylor-Joy, Gabriel Bateman, Jim Gaffigan, Daniel Radcliffe, Adam Lambert, Kenan Thompson, Meghan Trainor, and Wendi McLendon-Covey amongst others.

