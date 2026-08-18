Pluto TV Is Bringing Back the Double Feature and These Movie Pairings Are Perfect

Movie history is full of a lot of cool ideas and conventions and one of them is the double feature. Originating roughly in the late 1930s, the classic double feature saw theaters offer up two movies for the price of one. It was an inventive way to add value to the moviegoing experience during a time when it was a true luxury, but it continued on into the ‘40s and ‘50s, frequently pairing a more popular movie with a B-movie and, in some of the more iconic screenings, full-on B-movie double features. It made for a great night at the movies no matter what was showing and now Pluto TV is reimagining the concept for the streaming era — and they’re starting off strong with some great pairings.

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On Monday, the free streaming platform announced that, in partnership with Entertainment Tonight, they are launching Double Feature Fridays. Kicking off on Friday, August 21st, the program will see Pluto TV air a “favorite studio classic” along with an indie film. Making the pairing even better, the films will have something in common, be it a genre, theme, or even cast members. The weekly event will also feature bonus material, presented by ET correspondent Emily Curl, who will share archival footage including on-set interviews, behind-the-scenes secrets, and more.

“The stories behind a movie can be just as memorable as the movie itself,” Curl said. “Double Feature Fridays gives us the chance to bring those moments to the experience in a way that’s fun and unexpected, adding a new perspective to familiar favorites while introducing audiences to something new.”

Double Feature Fridays Has Some Great Pairings Lined Up (And Don’t Worry If You Miss Them)

Kicking off Double Feature Friday this week is Gravity starring Sandra Bullock and The Outer Threat starring Constance Wu. The connective tissue here is “two visions of humanity confronting the vastness beyond Earth”. Viewers will get to enjoy an Entertainment Tonight vault interview with Bullock as part of the lead in. The series premieres every Friday at 8 p.m. ET on Pluto TV Spotlight. However, if you miss the broadcast, you are still in luck. All of the Double Feature Fridays offerings move to the Double Feature Fridays collection available on demand after airing. The series is currently set to run through the end of 2026, which means you can get excited for holiday favorites as we get deeper into the year. The best part of the entire offering, however, is that these movies are free to stream making it a perfect way to not only enjoy some well-known favorites but also discover new movies without breaking the bank.

As for what’s on the slate for the next few weeks, here is Pluto TV’s listing for their first wave of Double Feature Fridays:

Gravity + The Outer Threat

Django Unchained + Outlaw Posse

John Wick: Chapter 4 + Reckless

Friday + A Hip Hop Story

Pitch Perfect + 40 Dates and 40 Nights (2026)

The Notebook + What’s Love Got to Do with It (2022)

Pluto TV’s Double Feature Fridays launches Friday, August 21st.