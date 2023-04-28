Pom Klementieff Has Already Talked to James Gunn to Play a Specific DC Character

Guardians of the Galaxy director James Gunn is taking his talents to Warner Bros. and DC on a full-time basis, and many of the stars of his Marvel franchise have expressed interest in following him. Gunn is now one of the two heads of DC Studios, spearheading a new franchise and directing the upcoming Superman: Legacy. The actors who starred in his Guardians of the Galaxy films want to continue working with him, including Pom Klementieff, who plays Mantis.

At the Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 premiere on Thursday night, Variety caught up with Kementieff and asked her if she wants to join Gunn's new DC Universe. Klementieff revealed that she and Gunn have already had conversations about her playing a character in his franchise.

"I'm not gonna tell you guys, but we've had conversations and we're making plans already. But nothing is confirmed yet," Klementieff said. "There would be one specific character but I can't tell you that. I knew about the character, and I thought the character was f---king cool."

Pom Klementieff has had conversations with James Gunn about working in the DC Universe and has one particular character in mind. https://t.co/G3QElsKbUh pic.twitter.com/of8DPnLLUL — Variety (@Variety) April 28, 2023

Klementieff has technically already appeared in a DC film for James Gunn. In addition to playing Mantis in several MCU titles, the actress had a brief cameo in 2021's The Suicide Squad. When Gunn was briefly fired from Marvel in 2018, he ended up getting a job with DC directing The Suicide Squad. Fellow Guardians of the Galaxy stars Michael Rooker and Sean Gunn also had roles in that film. The Suicide Squad ended up leading to the Peacemaker HBO Max series and planted the seeds for Gunn's eventual hiring as the creative leader of DC Studios.

Karen Gillan, who plays Nebula in the MCU, has also expressed interest in playing a DC character for James Gunn. While speaking to Total Film magazine, Gillan revealed that she wants to take on the role of Poison Ivy in the DC Universe.

"I always thought that Poison Ivy was really fun, so maybe something like that would be cool," she said. "Honestly, if James asked me to play an alien that sits in the background of a shot and just doesn't talk, I would say yes. Because working with him has been one of the great joys of my career so far."

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 arrives in theaters on May 5th.