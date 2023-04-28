James Gunn Reveals What He Wants in the Next Superman Actor

After the release of next month's Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, James Gunn will still be sticking within the superhero space, writing and directing the upcoming DC reboot Superman: Legacy. With Superman: Legacy now in the early days of pre-production, the question on many fans' minds is who will end up playing the new Man of Steel. In an interview with Variety on the red carpet for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, Gunn was asked about the search for the new Superman actor, and revealed what qualities are most important in the casting process.

"It's hard, but we're looking," Gunn explained. "And we actually have some really great choices, which I'm excited about. But it has to be somebody who has all of the humanity that Superman has, but he's also an alien. It's gotta be somebody who has the kindness and the compassion that Superman has. And it has to be somebody that you want to give a hug."

James Gunn reveals what he's looking for in the next Superman at the premiere of #GuardiansoftheGalaxyVol3. https://t.co/G3QElsKbUh pic.twitter.com/GkWRmVy5Pq — Variety (@Variety) April 28, 2023

What is Superman: Legacy about?

According to DC Studios, Superman: Legacy tells the story of Superman's journey to reconcile his Kryptonian heritage with his human upbringing as Clark Kent of Smallville, Kansas. He is the embodiment of truth, justice and the American way, guided by human kindness in a world that sees kindness as old-fashioned.

What is on the DC Universe slate?

As Gunn and his DC Studios co-CEO Peter Safran revealed earlier this year, the initial DC Studios slate for "Gods and Monsters" will include movies for Superman: Legacy, The Brave and the Bold, Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow, Swamp Thing, and The Authority. It will include the HBO Max television shows Waller, Booster Gold, Lanterns, Paradise Lost, and an animated Creature Commandos series.

"We're honored to be the stewards of these DC characters we've loved since we were children," Gunn and Safran said in a statement when their roles were first announced. "We look forward to collaborating with the most talented writers, directors, and actors in the world to create an integrated, multilayered universe that still allows for the individual expression of the artists involved. Our commitment to Superman, Batman, Wonder Woman, Aquaman, Harley Quinn, and the rest of the DC stable of characters is only equaled by our commitment to the wonder of human possibility these characters represent. We're excited to invigorate the theatrical experience around the world as we tell some of the biggest, most beautiful, and grandest stories ever told."

What do you think of James Gunn directing Superman: Legacy? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

Superman: Legacy is currently scheduled to be released on July 11, 2025.