Karen Gillan Wants to Play Poison Ivy in James Gunn's DCU

Guardians of the Galaxy star Karen Gillan says that she would love to be Poison Ivy at some point. The Marvel actress talked to Total Film magazine about what characters over at DC interested her. Of course, DC head James Gunn is a close friend because of their work on Guardians of the Galaxy together. It seems like a good chunk of fandom is wondering if any of the other stars will make the jump over to the DC side of things. Nothing has been confirmed yet. But, Gunn has said that the door is not closed on bringing actors along with him. For Gillan, Poison Ivy has that kind of classic fun cool edge that would make sense in The Brave and the Bold Batman movie over at DC. Check out what she had to say down below.

"I always thought that Poison Ivy was really fun. So maybe something like that would be cool," Gillan mused. "Honestly, if James asked me to play an alien that sits in the background of a shot and doesn't talk, I would say yes [laughs]. Because working with him has been one of the great joys of my career so far."

Gunn already teased the possibility of bringing Guardians actors over to DC Studios for some of their projects. "This cast are like my family," he told Empire Magazine. "I cannot tell you how close I am to Chris Pratt and Pom [Klementieff] and Dave [Bautista] and Zoe [Saldaña] and Karen [Gillan]. But I also know I will work again with all those people individually again." He adds, laughing: "Probably at my other job."

Other Famous Actresses Want Poison Ivy Role

ComicBook.com previously spoke to Mandalorian star Katee Sackhoff about Poison Ivy at Megacon Orlando. She previously served as the DC villain in Batman: The Long Halloween. Now, if the role would become open as a part of this new DC slate, the interest is definitely there. She's already translated Bo-Katan Kryze into live action for Lucasfilm and Disney+. Could the same thing happen over at DC with James Gunn running the show? HEre's what she had to say about the idea of playing Poison Ivy in live-action.

"I can't quite say that I would sell my firstborn, because she's quite special to me [laughs]. But I would like sh*t twice and die to play Poison Ivy... And to work with Mike Flanagan again," Sackhoff explained. "He is such a genius and so collaborative. Working on Oculus was so much fun for me because he allowed me to talk about what I wanted to do with her [the character "Marie Russell] I love bringing physicality to the roles that I play and horror is no different...And he was so all in."

Do you think she would be a good Poison Ivy?