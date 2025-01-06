Poohniverse: Monsters Assemble Confirms Which Disney Characters Are the Big Villains

The Twisted Childhood Universe, made up of slasher villain versions of beloved childhood characters, is gearing up for its first big event. Poohniverse: Monsters Assemble is going to bring together evil editions of Winnie-the-Pooh, Peter Pan, and a horde of others for a terrifying attack on our nostalgia. While plot details are largely being kept under wraps, one of the filmmakers behind the budding franchise has confirmed that some of these villains are going to be more villainous than the rest, and you might be surprised to learn what other childhood/Disney icons will be joining the cause.

ComicBook recently spoke to Scott Chambers, one of the franchise producers and the writer/director of the upcoming Peter Pan’s Neverland Nightmare, and he explained that his child-abducting “Lost Boy” is going to be the biggest force of evil on the whole Poohniverse roster. In fact, Peter Pan is set up to be so horrible that the audience will end up rooting for Winnie-the-Pooh at some point in the film.

“So every film will feel different, and this one is incredibly dark for a reason. I need you to feel a certain way about Peter Pan,” Chambers explained. “By the time we get to Poohniverse, because I need you to just not like him, I need you to be against him from the get-go. Because when he goes into the arena with, for example, Pooh, I need you to look at Pooh like He’s not all too bad.”

Chambers continued on to say that Peter Pan will have some other evil allies in Monsters Assemble, in the form of killer twists on beloved childhoood characters Mary Poppins and the Mad Hatter.

“I’ve not really spoken much about this yet, but Mary Poppins will be in it, and she’s going to be a kiddy snatcher as well. So I’m sure her and Peter Pan are going to get on like a house on fire,” the filmmaker told us. “And then there’s also the Mad Hatter. I think those three are going to be the worst of the worst. We’ve introduced Peter and later down the line we will introduce the other two in their own films.”

There are going to be a ton of characters in Poohniverse: Monsters Assemble. The Winnie-the-Pooh lineup will be around alongside the villains that Chambers mentioned, as will upcoming featured characters like Pinocchio and Bambi.

While a lot of these characters are going to be favorites amongst fans, no one is going to be safe. Even heroes like Christopher Robin (whom Chambers plays) and Wendy Darling are going to be on the chopping block.

“It’s going to be wild and I want to kill a lot of [characters] in it,” said Chambers. “I want it to be nasty. Anyone you get attached to and you’re getting fond of, don’t trust that they’re going to survive. As a storyteller, I don’t like stuff where no one dies and there’s no stakes. These introductory films, do not think Wendy will survive it, or Christopher Robin will survive it. None of them are safe. And I think that it’s fun to do that. So I think there will not be many survivors. And that’s with the villains as well, so it’ll be fun.”

Peter Pan’s Neverland Nightmare will play in theaters from January 13th through January 15th.